2 2020 Audi A5 and S5 Pricing Announced in America, Models Get Mild Refresh

More on this:

Audi Prices New Q5 TFSI e quattro, Starts at $53,895

Excluding the $995 destination charge, the Q5 TFSI e quattro will set you back $52,900 for the Premium trim level. That’s a whole lot of money when you think about it, more so if you remember the Q7 starts at $53,550. 6 photos DCT , and with the e-motor, the system’s maximum output is 362 horsepower. Torque is also noteworthy at 369 pound-feet, giving the Q5 TFSI e quattro a 0-to-60-mph sprint of 5.0 clicks.



As the name implies, all-wheel drive is standard. The quattro ultra system differs from traditional quattro in one notable way. Moe to the point, a two-clutch unit allows the rear differential to be decoupled when AWD isn’t needed. Ultra, therefore, stands for efficiency in the German carmaker’s jargon.



The lithium-ion battery features a capacity of 14.1 kWh , mirroring that of the A8. The voltage is slightly lower at 381 volts, but the Q5 features an electric range of 20 miles. In other words, don’t expect too much all-electric driving if you live somewhere cold or if you turn on the air conditioning full blast.



Even PHEV , which is larger than the Q5 but not as luxurious, manages 22 miles from 12 kWh. Speaking of which, the Japanese alternative retails at $36,295.



Two more trim levels are available in the guise of the Premium Plus and Prestige, priced at $56,600 and $60,350 excluding freight. The question is, does the Audi get all the essentials for daily driving as standard? As expected, the answer is yes!



The entry-level Premium comes with 18-inch alloy wheels with a turbine design, the Audi smartphone interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Audi pre sense basic and pre sense city, as well as the MMI Radio plus with the 7.0-inch infotainment display. What’s missing from this list is the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, which is offered as standard in the Premium Plus. The range-topping model sweetens the deal with goodies such as adaptive cruise control and a head-up display. As opposed to the A8 TFSI e quattro full-size luxury sedan, the compact-sized luxury crossover utility vehicle has four instead of six cylinders. The 2.0-liter engine is connected to a seven-speed, and with the e-motor, the system’s maximum output is 362 horsepower. Torque is also noteworthy at 369 pound-feet, giving the Q5 TFSI e quattro a 0-to-60-mph sprint of 5.0 clicks.As the name implies, all-wheel drive is standard. The quattro ultra system differs from traditional quattro in one notable way. Moe to the point, a two-clutch unit allows the rear differential to be decoupled whenisn’t needed. Ultra, therefore, stands for efficiency in the German carmaker’s jargon.The lithium-ion battery features a capacity of 14.1, mirroring that of the A8. The voltage is slightly lower at 381 volts, but the Q5 features an electric range of 20 miles. In other words, don’t expect too much all-electric driving if you live somewhere cold or if you turn on the air conditioning full blast.Even Audi has a disclaimer that includes “weather and temperature, battery age, and vehicle condition,” so that will be that. The Mitsubishi Outlander, which is larger than the Q5 but not as luxurious, manages 22 miles from 12 kWh. Speaking of which, the Japanese alternative retails at $36,295.Two more trim levels are available in the guise of the Premium Plus and Prestige, priced at $56,600 and $60,350 excluding freight. The question is, does the Audi get all the essentials for daily driving as standard? As expected, the answer is yes!The entry-level Premium comes with 18-inch alloy wheels with a turbine design, the Audi smartphone interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Audi pre sense basic and pre sense city, as well as theRadio plus with the 7.0-inch infotainment display. What’s missing from this list is the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, which is offered as standard in the Premium Plus. The range-topping model sweetens the deal with goodies such as adaptive cruise control and a head-up display.

load press release