Audi Pickup Truck Potentially Under Development

Ah, pickups from luxury brands! After Lincoln and Cadillac discontinued their half-ton leviathans, Merc also failed to make its Nissan Navara-based truck a commercial success. Be that as it may, VW Group-owned Audi is looking into a ute of its own as per chief exec Markus Duesmann.
“I can't promise that we will do one, but we are looking into it,” he confessed. Speaking to British publication Autocar, the big kahuna further stated “actually, we’ll present - not too far from now - maybe something.”
Reading between the lines, he is fully aware that designers have recently explored this kind of vehicle. We can also speculate that the head honcho Markus Duesmann has seen a design sketch of sorts, which is probably turning into a concept as we speak. Whether the one-off show car will remain a concept or ultimately enter series production, only time will tell.
Autocar’s reporter couldn’t squeeze out more details from the high-ranking official. This, in turn, prompts even more speculation on our part. Is the Ford Ranger-based Volkswagen Amarok getting a sibling with the four-ringed logo? Is it based on the MEB vehicle platform of the ID. series? We’re completely in the dark, but whatever the outcome, Audi should be aware that catering to the U.S. market would guarantee a favorable result.
On second thought, guarantee isn’t appropriate in this application because Audi lags behind their Bavarian rival in the United States. Heck, even Lexus topped the 300,000-vehicle mark last year. By comparison, Audi ended 2021 with 196,038 deliveries under its belt, which isn’t particularly great.
Looking at the bigger picture, Audi may be taking notes from the likes of Rivian, Tesla, and the Ford Motor Company. All three intend to dominate the electric pickup segment in the United States, which is certain to become lucrative as CAFE standards choke internal combustion into submission.
In the meantime, take a look at the featured Prologue Concept-based rendering and tell us if you’d ever consider dropping cash on one.
