Audi Launches New Charging Service With Access to Over 400,000 Charging Points

Audi charging service will launch on January 1, 2023, replacing the current e-tron Charging Service, with access to the European charging grid via over 800 providers. The new service, which has three price tiers, aims to offer convenient charging options almost anywhere in Europe.
The new service will launch on the first day of 2023 in 27 European countries and will gradually expand throughout the world. Audi claims the new service will allow access to over 4000,000 charging points operated by more than 800 charge point operators. These include 1,900 DC fast charging stations in the Ionity network, with a charging power of up to 350 kW.
The new service will have three price tiers, with the Pro tier (€14.99/$15,69) already paid for by Audi for the first year of ownership. Within this plan, Audi EV owners will pay between €0.35 and €0.58 per kWh, with the most affordable rates in the Ionity network and at Audi charging hubs. Plus customers pay a €7.99 monthly fee and can charge the same price at Audi charging hubs, while all other providers cost more. Finally, the Basic plan comes with no monthly fee, although the price per kWh is the highest, at up to €0.81, at DC fast-charging stations other than Ionity’s and Audi’s.
Of course, these tariffs are for Germany, and other countries can adjust the prices according to the market conditions. Nevertheless, owners of Audi electric vehicles will enjoy seamless access at all these stations, no matter which country they travel to. Audi charging service will integrate all the services into the MMI (Multi Media Interface) and the myAudi app. Charging sessions can be started using an RFID card or the myAudi app.
Further down the road, the Audi charging network will integrate Plug & Charge functionality, already available at Ionity and select charging stations. When Plug & Charge standard is supported on both ends of the charging cable, EV owners will only need to insert the charging cable into their car’s charging port, and the charging process will start automatically. The billing is done via the means of payment saved in the myAudi app, such as a credit card.
