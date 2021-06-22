4 Audi RS Prioritizes SUVs over Supercars Because Money, Says CEO

Audi Introduces the RS Torque Splitter: This Sounds a Bit Like Quattro Reloaded

Audi Media has chosen to introduce the RS Torque Splitter today through the scenario of an internal discussion with their employees Meic Diessner (development and test engineer for chassis) and Frank Stippler (racing and development driver). 14 photos



What does the RS Torque Splitter do? It is installed on the rear axle and it can distribute 100 percent the available torque between the rear wheels in a fully variable manner, electronically controlled. Even if transverse-engined cars with all-wheel-drive have great tracking stability, they usually tend to understeer when their grip limits are reached.



Their heavy front-end is the essential reason of the phenomenon. Equipped with a so-called RS Torque Splitter, the car develops a driving dynamic that oversteers.



In other words, thanks to this RS-thing, any front-engined vehicle with AWD will behave like having more weight onto the rear axle. This is just great for convincing a front-engined car to point its nose inside a tight curve.



As you can see, the test vehicle driven by Frank Stippler on the on the Nürburgring race track to help the engineers from Audi to develop the RS Torque Splitter is an



Of course, under the hood of the concerned RS 3 prototype there is the regular 5-cylinder 2.5 liters turbo mill (394 hp/400 PS), a holly object keeping alive the memory of Audi's supremacy in the World Rally Championship. We like this combination.

