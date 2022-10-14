Audi Experiments With Tech That Makes Its EVs Mobile Air Purifiers

Audi is experimenting with new technology as part of a pilot project that was done with one of its suppliers. The German marque, together with MANN+HUMMEL, is developing a new particulate filter for electric vehicles. Instead of filtering the air that goes inside vehicles, the new filter tech is working to improve air quality around the vehicle.
The idea behind the system is to have a large particulate filter that collects fine dust so that they do not get inhaled by humans. The project has developed a large filter that fits behind the Audi grille and catches these particulates – and the process is accelerated by the fans of the vehicle's auxiliary systems that were already present in that position.
Mind you, about 85 percent of all the fine dust in road traffic is caused by abrasion that takes place between the tires and the asphalt, as well as within the braking system, and this is regardless of the drive system of the vehicle.
The new kind of filter has a high proportion of recyclates, and it does not require special maintenance or attention from the user. Audi has already devised the filter to be controllable with the already-existing air inlet, and it would work similarly to a vacuum cleaner or an air purifier.
Audi has already conducted tests in the real world with the system its engineers have noted that there was no negative effect in the operation of the electric vehicle with the filter present, and functional, for over 50,000 kilometers (ca. 31,068 miles).
Since the cabin air filter is “behind” this new filter system, the occupants will benefit from driving in an environment with cleaner air. Moreover, if multiple vehicles with this system are present in an area, they have the potential of gathering a significant amount of particles from the roads, thus making the air less polluted than it was before they passed. Each vehicle can currently offset its particulate emissions while operating, and having several in a space will make a difference.
An internal analysis of the filter, which consists of 15% recycled material, is that it will account, as a system, for 14.9 kilograms (32.8 lbs.) of CO2 equivalents over its lifecycle. Just like a cabin air filter, the new filter system would require replacement to ensure its operation per parameters.
Mind you, about 85 percent of all the fine dust in road traffic is caused by abrasion that takes place between the tires and the asphalt, as well as within the braking system, and this is regardless of the drive system of the vehicle.
The new kind of filter has a high proportion of recyclates, and it does not require special maintenance or attention from the user. Audi has already devised the filter to be controllable with the already-existing air inlet, and it would work similarly to a vacuum cleaner or an air purifier.
Audi has already conducted tests in the real world with the system its engineers have noted that there was no negative effect in the operation of the electric vehicle with the filter present, and functional, for over 50,000 kilometers (ca. 31,068 miles).
Since the cabin air filter is “behind” this new filter system, the occupants will benefit from driving in an environment with cleaner air. Moreover, if multiple vehicles with this system are present in an area, they have the potential of gathering a significant amount of particles from the roads, thus making the air less polluted than it was before they passed. Each vehicle can currently offset its particulate emissions while operating, and having several in a space will make a difference.
An internal analysis of the filter, which consists of 15% recycled material, is that it will account, as a system, for 14.9 kilograms (32.8 lbs.) of CO2 equivalents over its lifecycle. Just like a cabin air filter, the new filter system would require replacement to ensure its operation per parameters.