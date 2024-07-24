Audi Expands Infotainment Theme Customization To Feature All 29 Major League Soccer Teams

A few weeks back, Audi announced that it had become the official automotive partner of Inter Miami, which meant that if you already owned a 2023 or 2024 model year Audi, you could show your support for the club by purchasing specially designed themes for the MMI system.
Today, the German carmaker has taken things a step further by launching personalized themes for all 29 MLS clubs, allowing soccer fans even greater vehicle individualization. Of course, in order to get the full benefit, you need to own a 2023-2025 model year Audi, so that you can match the MMI display to your interior ambient lighting.
Additionally, Audi will also debut a special edition 2024 All-Star Game Theme – available for purchase and download. Starting at $17.99, this selection of MLS-branded Themes may expand over time, according to the company. It surely depends on how many people end up buying these products.
By the way, the 2024 MLS All-Star Game takes place today, July 24, at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, home of the Columbus Crew. The game will feature the MLS All-Stars versus the Liga MX All-Stars, the latter representing Mexico’s top-flight league. Liga MX All-Stars have played in this game before (2021 and 2022), before the MLS opted instead for a friendly game against a European club for 2023.
One can understand why the MLS now reverted to playing against Liga MX All-Star players – the MLS All-Stars were destroyed last year by English Premier League club Arsenal FC (5-0). Major League Soccer would surely want to avoid that type of embarrassment again. Anyway, let’s get back on topic.
Since its introduction earlier this year, more than 10,000 Themes have been downloaded by Audi customers. All themes are available for purchase in the myAudi Marketplace on the myAudi smartphone app for a one-time cost; prices start from $12.99. It’s worth noting however that all themes are specific to the vehicle for which they are purchased and are not transferable to another user or another vehicle.
Other teams that could make some serious noise in the playoffs include Cincinnati, the NY Red Bulls, the two LA teams (Galaxy and LAFC), and Real Salt Lake.
What’s the deal with Audi Themes?They can depict more than just sports stuff. Users can also opt for travel landscapes, animals, various shapes and even seasonal images for the holiday season. You can then set your available in-vehicle ambient lighting selection to automatically compliment the image, as long as your car is equipped with the optional LED interior lighting package plus.
Who’s the team to beat in the MLS?Obviously, Inter Miami looks really good this year. They currently sit atop of the Eastern Conference with 53 points and a 17 GD (goal differential). I also really like Columbus, coincidentally. They’ve played two fewer games than Inter Miami and yet they hold the best GD in the league with 25.
