Audi Expands Development in China by Opening a New R&D Center in Beijing

Audi marks a significant milestone for its business in China by opening a new building in Beijing. The German auto manufacturer has a 34-year history in the country, and it’s underlining its commitment to the Chinese market with this new move.
The Audi China Building serves as a development hub and will house seven R&D departments with end-to-end vehicle development capabilities. It has five floors and spans over 6,000 sqm (64,583 sqft.). The building also features two workshops, an electronics lab, a public showroom, and a design lab. The latter uses advanced digital tools such as digital drawing tablets and VR headsets to generate future vehicle designs.
The new R&D center aims to strengthen Audi’s development capabilities in China while supporting the company’s efforts to establish additional research and production capacities. Moreover, the company’s team will grow to meet and exceed the expectations of local customers regarding smart connected vehicles. It’s looking to attract young talents from the automotive industry and other innovative fields and offer an excellent work environment for them.
Audi China was founded in 2009, and the local R&D department was established as a satellite of Audi AG’s technical development division in Germany. The department’s responsibilities have steadily built up over the years.
Audi China seeks to address critical Chinese auto market trends: electrification, sustainability, and digitalization. It’s investing in several technologies, such as innovative display concepts, smart voice control systems, intelligent cockpit tech, and connectivity solutions. Moreover, the R&D departments from both China and Germany collaborate to create product features for electronic architectures, including driver assistance and automated driving systems.
Dr. Jürgen Unser, Audi China’s President, said, “With the relocation and expansion of our development team, we have created a rock-solid basis for the next generation of premium products and technologies. The new flagship location for our development also creates an even stronger presence for our brand.”
Audi has developed a global development network, with sites in Germany, Hungary, and Mexico and design studios in China and the U.S.
