autoevolution
 

Audi e-tron SUV Passes Through Copenhagen, Nobody Hears it

17 Jul 2018, 14:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
One of the least advertised attributes of an electric vehicle is the near absence of noise it makes when roaming through the streets.
64 photos
2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV2019 Audi e-tron electric SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUV
This quietness has caused a vivid debate in recent years, with an increasing number of voices calling for EVs to be fitted with some type of noise-emitting devices that would alert pedestrians of their presence in the streets.

Audi’s e-tron SUV, the model that is expected to be presented in full on August 30 in Belgium, is no exception. It too makes no noise, and it proves it by navigating the narrow roads of the Danish city of Copenhagen.

For the time being, Audi is not concerned with the lack of noise, so the prototype e-tron features no external sound emitting devices. On the inside however, one must take into account the Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The video shown below is used for another partial reveal of the e-tron, in the manner Audi has gotten us used to in recent years. This time, the Germans want us to notice the 705 watts of power coming from the 16 speakers and an amplifier fitted inside the car. Noted.

Aimed at stealing some of the mojo of the Tesla Model X and the more recent Jaguar I-Pace, the e-tron will come to the market with a  95 kW battery, good for 248 miles (400 km) according to the WLTP testing procedure.

That’s well under the range provided by the two of its competitors. The Model X has a range of 295 miles (474 km), while the Jaguar 298 miles (480 km). And in the electric car world, those extra miles can make all the difference in the world.

On the bright side, e-tron would be “the first car on the market that can be charged with up to 150 kW,” meaning a driver could have the battery at full capacity in just 30 minutes. 

Audi e-tron Audi e-tron SUV Audi Bang Olufsen
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
To SUV or Not to SUV How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
 
 