Audi e-tron SUV Passes Through Copenhagen, Nobody Hears it

One of the least advertised attributes of an electric vehicle is the near absence of noise it makes when roaming through the streets.
This quietness has caused a vivid debate in recent years, with an increasing number of voices calling for EVs to be fitted with some type of noise-emitting devices that would alert pedestrians of their presence in the streets.
Audi’s e-tron SUV, the model that is expected to be presented in full on August 30 in Belgium, is no exception. It too makes no noise, and it proves it by navigating the narrow roads of the Danish city of Copenhagen.
For the time being, Audi is not concerned with the lack of noise, so the prototype e-tron features no external sound emitting devices. On the inside however, one must take into account the Bang & Olufsen sound system.
The video shown below is used for another partial reveal of the e-tron, in the manner Audi has gotten us used to in recent years. This time, the Germans want us to notice the 705 watts of power coming from the 16 speakers and an amplifier fitted inside the car. Noted.
Aimed at stealing some of the mojo of the Tesla Model X and the more recent Jaguar I-Pace, the e-tron will come to the market with a 95 kW battery, good for 248 miles (400 km) according to the WLTP testing procedure.
That’s well under the range provided by the two of its competitors. The Model X has a range of 295 miles (474 km), while the Jaguar 298 miles (480 km). And in the electric car world, those extra miles can make all the difference in the world.
On the bright side, e-tron would be “the first car on the market that can be charged with up to 150 kW,” meaning a driver could have the battery at full capacity in just 30 minutes.
