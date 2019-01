SUV

Audi organized a special launch event recently dedicated to the e-tron, the first in a long line of electric cars. It's built on a new platform and competes directly with the Mercedes EQ C . At first glance, this looks as boring as an Audi Q5, but in the right hands, it can do this.Ironically, the driver in this video is not from Abu Dhabi, but Russia. Still, he has those specific skills needed to make a car skid endlessly. Hagwalah drifting requires infinite car control and bravery. It's high-speed and ultra-risky, sometimes resulting in crashes. But as we said, the e-tron isn't endangering anybody here.The specs for thisaren't anything mind-blowing. The 55 version is priced from €80,000 and can put down 265 kW and 561 Nm, split between its 135 front and 165 kW rear motors. That's a bit lower than the EQ C, but for short bursts, the Sports driving mode will allow you to reach 300 kW and 664 Nm. A standard sprint to 100 km/h takes about six seconds while the lack of gears means it runs out of puff at 200 km/h.Perhaps more important than the motors is the battery. This 36-cell unit holds 95 kWh of energy and adds 700 kilograms to the floor of the car. With a 150 kW supercharger, it can reach 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes.A bit later this year, Audi will reveal the sexier e-tron Sportback model with a sloped roof. Both are made at the same factory in Belgium, with plans for an e-tron four-door model arriving in the next couple of years. Will they hagwalah that as well? Probably.