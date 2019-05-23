Audi Confirms “Seven Completely New SUV Variants” In 2019

After confirming the TT will go electric, Audi let it slip that “seven completely new SUV variants” are to be presented in 2019. The most important is the RS Q8, which will gain the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that develops up to 650 PS (641 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque in the Lamborghini Urus.

Having said that, can you believe how many SUVs and crossovers Audi will have in its portfolio by the end of the year? It’s quite a drastic change from a decade ago, more so if you add the e-tron electric SUV to the count.



Speaking of which, the In regard to output, the engine that Audi co-developed with Porsche is capable of 680 PS (671 horsepower) in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The RS Q8 , however, is understood to fill the gap between the Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus. To this effect, we’re expecting the luxuriousto crank out in the ballpark of 600 ponies.The SQ8 is also coming in 2019, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Audi utilized the 4.0-literV8 from the SQ7. Over in the United States, this model is expected with a high-output V6. The 2.9-liter engine in the RS4 Avant seems like the most obvious choice, more so if you remember the SQ5 relies on the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 TFSI with 354 PS (349 horsepower).SQ3 and RS Q3 , the Q3 Sportback (a.k.a. Q4), and the e-tron Sportback are also expected. As for the seventh model, our guess narrows down to either the RS Q5 or the RS Q2. Audi could leverage Porsche know-how from the Macan Turbo With Performance Package for the RS Q5 while the RS Q2 could utilize the 2.5-liter TFSI inline-five engine from the RS 3 and TT RS.Having said that, can you believe how many SUVs and crossovers Audi will have in its portfolio by the end of the year? It’s quite a drastic change from a decade ago, more so if you add the e-tron electric SUV to the count.Speaking of which, the e-tron is off to a slow start. In the first three months of the year, the newcomer couldn’t do better than 2,620 examples of the breed in Europe while U.S. customers bought 253 units in April 2019.