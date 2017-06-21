Audi Confirms e-tron Sportback Production in 2019 at Belgium Factory

Just as was foretold, Audi's second production e-tron model is going to be the e-tron Sportback
. Today, the German automaker confirmed that it would off the same assembly line in Brussels, Belgium as the regular e-tron crossover starting in 2019.
28 photos
Obviously, both models are based on the same electric car platform, shared with the rest of the VW Group brands. But the e-tron Sportback is probably the most appealing vehicle, at least as far as the preview concepts lead us to believe.
Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2017, the study takes the form of a four-door Gran Turismo with the popular SUV
stance. It's right up there with the Jaguar I-Pace
. You could argue that the Porsche Mission E is going to be faster or more exciting, but most people just want a 4x4 these days.
So we know that production will start in 2019 at a factory in Belgium, but here's what we can say with 90% certainty. There should be at least two power versions, mirroring the Tesla Model S lineup.
The base unit will have 300 horsepower, followed by another with about 435 HP
, which is what the concept produced. Later on, when the development of the e-tron sports car is completed, a 500 HP two-motor configuration will also be available.
The maximum range is said to be 500 kilometers (310.7 miles). But that's according to the highly unrealistic NEDC cycle, so take it with a grain of salt.
Something else you might like to know is that where the law allows it, the mirrors are rumored to be replaced by cameras which feed internally mounted OLED screens. Laser headlights might also be included, as should the Level 3 autonomous tech debuting in the A8 sedan this year.
“With the decision on the Audi e-tron Sportback, we are showing that Audi takes the issue of electric mobility seriously. A second battery-electric model will lead to optimal capacity utilization at our plant in Brussels,”
stated Prof. Dr. Hubert Waltl, Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics at AUDI AG.