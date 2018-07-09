autoevolution
 

Audi Completes Review of V6 and V8 TDI Engines, Says There Were No Findings

9 Jul 2018, 7:30 UTC ·
by
Late last week, Audi released new information on the diesel engines emissions scandal which back in June led to the arrest of its CEO Rupert Stadler and his removal from the company’s board.
Over the past few months, the German Federal Motor Vehicle Transport Authority (KBA) issued seven notices for mandatory software updates in connection with the diesel crisis for Audi. The notices issued by the KBA apply to a total of around 240,000 vehicles worldwide.

As a means to prevent future problems, Audi started checking all the diesel units in its lineup, after deciding to offer a voluntary software update for an additional 370,000 vehicles with V TDI engines in Germany. 

As per Audi’s statement, the company’s engineers completed the analysis of all V6 and V8 TDI units used in mid-range and full-size model. That’s some six million cars built since 2008 and delivered to customers in Europe and other markets, except the United States and Canada.

Audi says it submitted the results with the KBA and added the “details will be discussed over the coming weeks.” Even so, Audi cryptically does mention that there “were no findings at all” in the reviewed power plants.

“We have made substantial progress in the technical investigation. Now that the extensive detailed work has been done, the facts are on the table,” said in a statement Abraham Schot, the company’s interim CEO.

“That was our ambition because we have ultimately unsettled and disappointed many of our customers through the diesel crisis.”

Audi is involved in Volkswagen’s emissions scandal ever since its onset. The carmaker is accused of having rigged at least 210,000 diesel cars with a so-called defeat device which allowed them to trick emission measuring tools. The practice is said to go back as far as 2009. 

The now under investigation CEO Rupert Stadler is suspected of having concealed evidence in the now three-year-long emissions scandal.
