Audi Close to Announcing 2026 Formula 1 Entry, Either as Engine Supplier or Factory Outfit

While we knew the VW Group was evaluating its options for both Audi and Porsche with regards to joining Formula 1 in a few years’ time, a recent report now claims that it will indeed be Audi making the leap, with an official announcement to be made as soon as next year.
The German carmaker described itself as being “close to the finish line” as far as this decision is concerned, having already sent a letter confirming its intentions to the FIA – said correspondence was then seen by Autocar.
In the letter, which was addressed to outgoing FIA boss Jean Todt, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann and technical development chief Oliver Hoffmann, wrote the following: “Thanks to your efforts we are now close to the finish line. Recently, we saw another milestone being reached – the first draft of the technical, sporting and financial regulations... We believe that it contains satisfying solutions for all the objectives.”
It then went on to say: “We look forward to working with you and your team, to complete this important process and to confirm our Formula 1 entry early next year.”
Unfortunately, we don’t know what this means for Porsche, but it sounds as though the VW Group would rather have Audi in the fight, instead of a more supercar-oriented brand. This makes sense R&D-wise, which is where Audi excels as the outright leader of the Group.
We also don’t know whether the German brand intends to enter F1 as a full factory team or as an engine supplier for the likes of Red Bull or McLaren, but it’s probably safe to assume that all possibilities are currently on the table, including one where they purchase an equity stake in an existing team, enter the sport as an engine supplier and once they’re ready to fight for titles, make the switch to becoming a factory outfit.
