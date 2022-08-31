Audi and the Salzburg Festival Prove That Partnerships Can Live Happily Ever After

If you've ever wondered why some partnerships last so long, you should know that the answer lies in some simple but solid principles. Trust, mutual respect, honesty, and open communication are the fundamental pillars of a long-term collaboration. Audi and Salzburg Festival reinforce all of the above, extending their partnership for another five years.
Salzburg, the birthplace of Mozart, is becoming the epicenter of art every year under the umbrella of an event where opera, theater, and concerts bring back to life the classicism that once existed in the city. It is a meeting occasion for all art lovers and those who encourage and support the expression of human creativity since creativity generates new visions and ideas for the future.
In the last 60 years, Audi has shown its social and cultural involvement, starting with the Audi Philharmonic Wind Orchestra in 1962 and continuing with the modern development of Audi ArtExperience. Since 1995, Audi has been supporting one of the most significant music festivals in the world, the Salzburg Festival, where 199 performances take place in 43 days in 16 venues. As in all 27 years, already being part of the family, the four-ring brand will provide the shuttle service during the festival season for approximately 2,500 guests, deepening the elegance and exclusivity that characterizes the two partners.
The novelty comes from the fact that starting this year and continuing in the future, the fleet will contain all-electric Audi models, bringing topics such as sustainability among the festival participants to the fore. This aspect will highlight the two partners' vision of a future where mobility will support life on earth without endangering it.
Since their partnership has been fruitful, respecting all the fundamental pillars of a long-term collaboration, Audi and the Salzburg Festival have decided to continue their cooperation in the next five years, continuing their shared mission of keeping art alive.
"Promoting culture in a variety of ways is part of our social responsibility as a company," says Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG. "With its blend of tradition, artistic excellence, and creativity, the Salzburg Festival plays an outstanding role in this."
