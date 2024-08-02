Audi A6 E-Tron vs. BMW i5, Mercedes-Benz EQE: Which Is the Best Executive EV Sedan?

21 photos Photo: Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz

Audi expanded its all-electric lineup with the highly anticipated A6 e-tron and its sporty S6 e-tron variant. Introduced as a concept three years ago, the first EVs based on the new PPE platform are arriving in a crowded and stagnating market. Archrivals BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE lurk from the dark, so it's worth checking out the A6's strong points.