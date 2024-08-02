Audi A6 E-Tron vs. BMW i5, Mercedes-Benz EQE: Which Is the Best Executive EV Sedan?

Audi expanded its all-electric lineup with the highly anticipated A6 e-tron and its sporty S6 e-tron variant. Introduced as a concept three years ago, the first EVs based on the new PPE platform are arriving in a crowded and stagnating market. Archrivals BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE lurk from the dark, so it's worth checking out the A6's strong points.
As my colleague Gustavo Ruffo pointed out, the Audi A6 e-tron landed in an entirely different market than in 2021 when the A6 Avant e-tron concept was introduced at Auto Shanghai. Back then, EVs were all the rage, and carmakers were promising to kill all their ICE programs and go all in with the electron-powered cars. Things couldn't be different in 2024, with customers reluctant to embrace the EV revolution and carmakers' CEOs re-writing their speeches regarding electrification.
It would be interesting to see how the Audi A6 e-tron will conquer market share from the established players in the new conditions. We've already seen how badly even Tesla fares in the executive EV sedan market. However, an old saying teaches us that it's not necessary to run faster than the bear, it's enough to outrun the slowest in your group to survive. That's why I pitted the newcomer against its archrivals, the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, which are likely its closest competitors.
However, the BMW i5 has the excuse that it's basically a 5 Series with a battery and an electric motor, whereas the Audi A6 e-tron rocks Volkswagen Group's latest EV-dedicated platform, the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). This was developed in partnership with Porsche, which will use it for the upcoming Cayenne EV. Having a dedicated platform underneath offers important benefits in terms of efficiency and packaging.
Obviously, all three German EVs excel in the tech department and will certainly not disappoint in features and comfort. However, there's a clear distinction in how each pampers its passengers. While the Mercedes-Benz EQE adopts a lush modern luxury style, BMW and Audi bet on high-tech features and a modern layout, maybe a little extreme in the case of the i5. It's hard to tell which is the best approach, considering that they target very different customer types, often locked in their brand partisanship.
Efficiency is also affected by the losses in the power electronics and drive units. By noting the power consumption of each model, it's clear that Audi has done its homework better than its rivals. The A6 e-tron consumes only 17 kWh/100 km (62.1 mi), followed by the EQE, with 18.7 kWh/100 km, and the BMW i5, which needs 19.5 kWh per 100 km. All these numbers are according to the European WLTP standard, which tends to be a little too optimistic.
The Audi A6 e-tron is also the charging champion, thanks to its 800-volt architecture. It can charge at up to 270 kW, compared to 250 kW for the Mercedes-Benz EQE and only 205 kW for the BMW i5. The Audi needs only 21 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 80%. The same achievement requires 30 minutes in the BMW i5 and 32 minutes in the Mercedes-Benz EQE.
At the other end of the scale, the Audi S6 Sportback e-tron has a maximum output of 405-kW (543 hp), which is enough to propel it to 100 kph in 3.9 seconds. Both the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ (460 kW/617 hp) and the BMW i5 M60 xDrive (442 kW/593 hp) are more powerful, which is visible. The former needs 3.5 seconds to reach 100 kph, while the i5 needs 3.8 seconds.
Of course, in this segment, the brand is more important than pragmatic calculations. People are devoted to their loved brand, and no matter how good the competition is, they will tend to buy cars wearing the same badge. Price is also not an important factor, although the Audi A6 e-tron is the most expensive, starting at 75,600 euros (about $82,500). For reference, the BMW i5 starts at 70,200 euros ($76,600), whereas the Mercedes-Benz EQE has a base price of 67,200 euros ($73,300).
Design and featuresAlthough not very different from the 2021 concept, the Audi A6 e-tron doesn't break any molds in terms of sex appeal. It's an Audi, all right, but not one that will make you dream awake. If anything, it looks like a tweaked variant of the BMW i5 sans the kidney grille. That's not necessarily bad, considering customers reject weird designs usually associated with electric or hybrid vehicles.
However, it doesn't guarantee commercial success, as demonstrated by the Mercedes-Benz EQE. Unlike Audi and BMW, which adopted a conventional design, the Stuttgart carmaker thought a distinct appearance would be a better approach. However, this choice proved so wrong that Mercedes is now considering abandoning the entire EQ branding and falling in line with its fellow German carmakers. Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EVs will share the design and branding with the ICE models.
Range and efficiencyAs expected, the EV-dedicated platforms offer the best aerodynamic characteristics, although differences are slim. The Audi A6 e-tron is the obvious champion here, with a drag coefficient of 0.21, followed by the Mercedes-Benz EQE with 0.22. Meanwhile, the BMW i5 comes in last, with a drag coefficient of 0.23. Although aerodynamics is not the only factor that affects range, it plays a crucial role, especially when driving at higher speeds.
Riding on its impressive aerodynamics and efficiency, the Audi A6 e-tron boasts a class-leading range of "over 750 km" or 466 miles, again following the WLTP cycle. To remain in the same register, the BMW i5 boasts up to 582 km/361 miles WLTP, whereas the Mercedes-Benz EQE can go up to 654 km (406 miles) on a charge. Battery capacity also plays its role, with the BMW i5 having the smallest battery (81.2 kWh net), followed by the Mercedes EQE, with a usable capacity of 90 kWh, and the Audi A6 e-tron with a 94.9-kWh battery.
Power and performanceThe Audi A6 e-tron starts with an RWD variant that delivers up to 270 kW (362 hp) of power to the rear wheels. This is enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ delivers only 215 kW (288 hp) for a 6.4-second acceleration time, whereas the BMW i5 falls in the middle with 250 kW/335 hp and 6.0 seconds.
VerdictOn paper, the Audi A6 e-tron is well prepared to deal with its enemies at home. It has an important edge in performance thanks to its 800-volt architecture, and the engineers made sure it's one of the most efficient EVs on the market. It's more powerful and faster in its base variant while also setting a new range record in the executive EV sedan segment, surpassing even the Tesla Model S (634 km/393 mi WLTP). It remains to be seen whether these impressive figures will be confirmed in independent tests, but history shows that Audi is rather conservative when talking about the EV range.
