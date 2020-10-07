Audi A6 Allroad Comes Face to Face with German Firm’s Majestic Tuning Treatment

I’ve said it before and I will say it again; ABT Sportsline is a tuner that requires absolutely no introduction. Over the years, this German enterprise amassed a plethora of remarkable feats that earned them a fearsome reputation, including countless victories in the world of motorsports, as well as several performance enhancement kits for the likes of Volkswagen, Skoda and, last but not least, Audi.
Speaking of Audi, their machines appear to be ABT’s main point of interest. In fact, the firm’s aftermarket spells already visited the vast majority of Audi’s vehicles. At this rate, we’d imagine it’s only a matter of time before they cover the entire range!
In the past, we’ve explored an array of jaw-dropping undertakings from their extensive inventory, such as a ferocious RS Q3 Sportback tuning module and a subtle, yet drool-worthy package for the RS4 Avant. To spice things up, the company even ventured as far as crafting a considerable amount of glorious limited-edition exploits that left the automotive realm lost for words.
Let’s kick things off with the Ingolstadt-based automaker's gasoline-powered superstar, namely the 55 TFSI. This bad boy is put in motion by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 mill, with four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 10.8:1. In stock form, the behemoth is capable of generating as much as 335 hp at 5,000 rpm, joined by 368 pound-feet (500 Nm) of feral twisting force at approximately 1,400 revs. Power travels to a Quattro all-wheel-drive setup by means of an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
By fiddling the ECU’s software, the German auto surgeons over at ABT managed to extract an additional 73 hp and 37 pound-feet (50 Nm) of torque. As such, the totals are now rated at 408 hp and 405 pound-feet (550 Nm) of crushing torque output.
TDI. Its 3.0-liter turbodiesel leviathan will deliver no less than 344 ponies at around 3,850 rpm, along with a colossal 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque at 2,500 rpm. On the other hand, the tuner’s performance kit will have those figures jump all the way up to 384 hp and 560 pound-feet (760 Nm) of unholy torque, which is genuinely mind-boggling, if you ask me.
Last but not least, the 50 TDI got treated to an extra 44 hp and 37 pound-feet (50 Nm) of torque output. Ultimately, the turbodiesel V6 will now produce 326 ponies and 494 pound-feet (670 Nm) of twist at optimal revs.
To top it all off, ABT Sportsline’s customers may opt for a set of 20- or 21-inch wheels that’ll complement that extra oomph. Needless to say, the fresh hoops do a sweet job at making Audi’s wagon look the business.
All things considered, this is exactly what we’ve come to expect from these Kempten-based wizards!
