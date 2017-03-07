Audi A5 Sportback G-Tron Shows Up In Geneva, Will Be Available In Early Summer

autoevolution
Audi’s A5 Sportback g-tron has been showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in production guise.
Customers will be able to place orders for the A5 Sportback that can run on Audi e-gas or natural gas, on top of gasoline. The g-tron version of the A5 Sportback features a 2.0-liter TFSI engine that develops 170 HP.

This version of the A5 Sportback shares its body and interior with the rest of the lineup. While it does not have a predecessor in this form, the new A5 Sportback is the lightest car in its segment, and the regular models are already available for order in showrooms. In Germany, and A5 Sportback starts from EUR 37,800, while the price for the g-tron has not been announced yet.

The A5 Sportback has become Audi’s third model of the g-tron range, which allows clients to drive on CNG, gasoline, or Audi e-gas without fear of any difference in performance. Moreover, this model is more eco-friendly when driven on Compressed Natural Gas, and the same can be said about Audi’s e-gas, an invention of the German company.

Today, Audi has announced that it has commenced an offer to its clients of g-tron models, who can benefit from three years of Audi e-gas as standard. The offer is valid until May 31, 2018, and it includes the clients of the A3 g-tron.

The model shares its engine with the A4 Avant g-tron, which will be launched at the same time, early this summer. Both have a fuel tank that is made up of four compartments meant to hold a total capacity of 19 kilograms of compressed natural gas (41.9 pounds), and 25 liters of regular gasoline (6.6 US gallons).

In pure CNG mode, these vehicles get a range of up to 500 kilometers (310.7 miles), but with a full tank of gasoline it can reach 950 kilometers (590.3 miles)

The process works with Audi’s partners, who will supply the European natural gas grid with Audi e-gas, which feeds the g-tron models from any CNG fueling station. Clients pay the regular price for the fuel, and the system automatically calculates the quantity on the basis of collected data from the cars.

The process is monitored by TÜV Süd, and the customers of Audi g-tron cars receive a document that confirms their car is supplied with Audi e-gas, along with details of the certification.
