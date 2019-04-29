Audi A5 3.0 TDI Sleeper Chases 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring, Porsche Can't Get Away

Nowadays, more and more people are rushing to condemn diesel engines for their emissions before taking the wheel-to-well emissions of EVs into account, for instance - the truth is we wouldn't have ended up in this position if emission limits had been properly sanctioned a long time ago. Then again, there are also car lovers who fight fire with fire, as is the case with those who built the Audi A5 3.0 TDI we have here.

5 photos



The quattro and the S-Tronic (dual-clutch) did come in handy, but the coupe needed plenty of work before becoming a toy that can genuinely generate smiles on the circuit.



However, with the build having gone through multiple stages, the A5 recently hit the Nurburgring. You know, the circuit where the driver mod is more important than anything else.



And the mix between the newfound sprinting assets of the A5 3.0 TDI and the track knowledge of Ring settler Misha Charoudin made for a rather spicy lap, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



For instance, the Audi noticed a



Well, those Neunelfers, which can lap the Ring in well under 7:30 (full configuration, not the one used for public days), never managed to clear their rear-view mirrors.



The diesel sleeper stays with the 500 hp 3RS throughout the lap, as its driver wasn't taking full advantage of the machine's potential, which is something that often happens when those who aren't completely familiar to the Nordschleife wish to complete a lap in one piece.



Why is this a sleeper, you ask? Well, the exterior of the car hasn't changed too much, but the engine now delivers well over 400 horsepower (think: water/meth injection), while the chassis, brakes, wheels and tires have received plenty of custom love.



A 2010 model, this Ingolstadt machine would make for an awesome Grand Tourer for those wishing to keep things on a reasonable budget. However, British aftermarket specialist Darkside Development has turned this oil burner into a track tool.The quattro and the S-Tronic (dual-clutch) did come in handy, but the coupe needed plenty of work before becoming a toy that can genuinely generate smiles on the circuit.However, with the build having gone through multiple stages, the A5 recently hit the Nurburgring. You know, the circuit where the driver mod is more important than anything else.And the mix between the newfound sprinting assets of the A5 3.0and the track knowledge of Ring settler Misha Charoudin made for a rather spicy lap, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.For instance, the Audi noticed a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a GT3 , both belonging to the 991.1 generation, flying past during the beginning of the lap.Well, those Neunelfers, which can lap the Ring in well under 7:30 (full configuration, not the one used for public days), never managed to clear their rear-view mirrors.The diesel sleeper stays with the 500 hp 3RS throughout the lap, as its driver wasn't taking full advantage of the machine's potential, which is something that often happens when those who aren't completely familiar to the Nordschleife wish to complete a lap in one piece.Why is this a sleeper, you ask? Well, the exterior of the car hasn't changed too much, but the engine now delivers well over 400 horsepower (think: water/meth injection), while the chassis, brakes, wheels and tires have received plenty of custom love.