Audi A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e Revealed as the Premium Alternative to the Golf GTE

The Volkswagen Group relies on synergies to cut costs, and this is more than apparent in the compact segment. Even though it’s brand-spanking new, the Audi A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e is joined at the hip with no fewer than three alternatives from Volkswagen, Skoda, and the Cupra brand.
These are the Golf GTE mentioned in the headline, the Octavia RS iV, and Leon e-Hybrid, and all of them are matched perfectly in terms of output figures. A 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and a transmission-integrated electric motor generate 245 PS (242 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque, which isn’t too shabby at all for a five-door compact hatch.
Audi further quotes 63 kilometers (39 miles) of EV driving range from a 13-kWh battery, which can be charged up to the brim in around five hours. Now available to order in Germany, the A3 Sportback with plug-in hybrid shenanigans will set you back 40,395 euros at the very least. Converted to U.S. dollars, make that $48,930 before you glance over the list of options.
Like all three siblings, the A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e is gifted with a sporty appearance that helps it stand out from most PHEVs out there. The E-shaped signature lighting is complemented by red brake calipers, and standard equipment further includes sport seats as well as automatic climate control.
No fewer than four driving modes are offered, starting with Auto Hybrid. This setting is designed to select between the electric motor, engine, and both depending on the situation and the driver’s preference. Battery Hold and Battery Charge need no explanation, and the same can be said about EV Mode. Thanks to the nature of the powertrain, the Audi MMI display differs from other A3 models in the lineup through animations of the energy flow.
Oh, and by the way, the premium-oriented, plug-in hybrid hatchback always starts up on electric power even though Auto Hybrid is the default mode.
Audi further quotes 63 kilometers (39 miles) of EV driving range from a 13-kWh battery, which can be charged up to the brim in around five hours. Now available to order in Germany, the A3 Sportback with plug-in hybrid shenanigans will set you back 40,395 euros at the very least. Converted to U.S. dollars, make that $48,930 before you glance over the list of options.
Like all three siblings, the A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e is gifted with a sporty appearance that helps it stand out from most PHEVs out there. The E-shaped signature lighting is complemented by red brake calipers, and standard equipment further includes sport seats as well as automatic climate control.
No fewer than four driving modes are offered, starting with Auto Hybrid. This setting is designed to select between the electric motor, engine, and both depending on the situation and the driver’s preference. Battery Hold and Battery Charge need no explanation, and the same can be said about EV Mode. Thanks to the nature of the powertrain, the Audi MMI display differs from other A3 models in the lineup through animations of the energy flow.
Oh, and by the way, the premium-oriented, plug-in hybrid hatchback always starts up on electric power even though Auto Hybrid is the default mode.