Audi A3 Sportback 45 TFSI e Revealed as the Premium Alternative to the Golf GTE

More on this:

1 189+ MPH on the Autobahn in Audi RS6 Shows MHEV Family Haulers Can Be Ultra-Fast

2 The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Become Audi's First Subcompact Plug-In Hybrid SUVs

3 2021 Audi R8 RWD Panther Edition Is Here to Show the Cost of U.S. Exclusivity

4 BMW X5 M Competition vs. Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S vs. Audi RS Q8 - Which Is Best?

5 Doug DeMuro Just Bought a Fast 25-Year-Old Audi RS2 Avant, Gives Us a Tour