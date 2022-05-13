Audi A1 citycarver Becomes A1 allstreet. A4, Q7, and Q8 Also Get 2022MY Novelties

Over in the United States, the Ingolstadt-based automaker has prepared a host of pre-summer novelties for the sporty 2023 Audi S6 and S7. At home in the Old Continent region, though, even more nameplates sport a lot of subtle enhancements.
The North American Audi fans might be enticed with the S6 and S7 Design Edition packages gearing up for launch next month at a $2,500 premium yet over in Europe the German carmaker is jumping all over the model lineup. Everything starts at the smallest crossover extreme, where the allegedly popular Audi A1 citycarver undergoes a nameplate change to A1 allstreet.
Save for the new moniker, everything stays the same, though – from equipment and customization options and from a 23,200 euros ($24,096) starting price (at home in Germany) to powertrain combinations. Moving up the ladder, in the middle of the lineup offerings we find the cool Audi A4 allroad quattro sporting a new equipment pack dubbed Black Optics Pro.
Naturally, glossy black is all the rage with this new option, and not only do the Singleframe grille’s vertical slats come in the dark hue but even the iconic four rings at the front and back have the “murdered-out” appearance. The new pack is already available to order across the home market for an additional €775 ($805). Moving on, the top of the Audi SUV offering sees its Q7 and Q8 crossovers sporting “a freshly accented look (and) expanded standard equipment” features.
For the new model year, both luxury SUVs have three new metallic colors: Satellite Silver, Waitomo Blue, and Tamarind Brown. However, these are not being added on top of the current exterior palette and instead will arrive in the place of the outgoing Florett Silver, Galaxy Blue, and Barrique Brown. Additional cockpit enhancements will include updated interior elements offers along with “elegant contrasting stitching on the instrument panel.”
