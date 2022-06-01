Audi 100 Is Such a Massive Drag ‘Beach’ - Guess It Needed Americana CGI for That

Long before the Audi A6 and its five-generation family was born, Ingolstadt-based fans were only talking numbers like 100, 200, or 5000 (when in North America) when dreaming of mid-size/executive German cars. Years after, some are also thinking about drag races and nasty “beaches” – though you know which word that is, don’t you?
The Audi 100 (later also 200 and 5000, starting with the C2 iteration) was produced across four generations from 1968 up to 1997. So, it might be a bit surprising that we are not seeing more love for the original series across the automotive board, both in the real world and the virtual realm.
Luckily, SPLEEN, the Eschwege, Germany-based automotive CGI and photography artist better known as spleen.vision on social media, has decided to rectify this glaring omission and recently mixed up new-vintage stuff in a nasty way. Sure, not everyone might approve of this digital build project, for various yet almost vastly different reasons.
Some might feel a little bit offended by the words tucked under the rear wing. Others might think this is not their cup of tea as the pixel master decided to morph the German mid-size executive model into a car that sings an Americana tune from virtually every angle. Plus, the imagined restomod build not only goes after a muscle car allure that would make any Mustang, Camaro, or Challenger/Charger fan weary, but it also wants to live life just one-quarter of a mile at a time.
Alas, in a world where tabus are way too often still upheld as if we are back in the dark and violent Middle Ages, a little bit of trespassing never hurt anyone. At least, that’s my two cents on the matter. Thus, this two-door Coupe sure made my dragstrip day a bit lighter with its patina, hidden front lights, louvered profile, and massive Hoosiers. Besides, it may be a “drag b*%#h,” but it is still a safe one – note the massive cockpit roll cage!
