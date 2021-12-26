Audemars Piguet’s Timeless Suite Eco-Pod Is How the Rich Do Glamping

One of the few upsides to the unexpected international developments has been our rediscovering the pleasures of traveling locally. Road trips became a thing again, as did RV-ing, camping, and glamping, together with the rise of remote working and vanlife-ing. The idea is that, banned from flying and traveling internationally, we allowed ourselves some of the simple joys in life, including traveling.
Glamping, as you must know, is the fancy sibling of camping and the more convenient alternative for urbanites who aren’t exactly keen on leaving behind the comforts of home. Instead of hitting the road in the busted old family car, with a tent and rattling cutlery and provisions, you set out in your luxury vehicle and are catered for at your destination. It can be anything from a cabin to a pod, but it’s almost always meant to look rudimentary, so as to encourage your communion with nature.
In case you’re wondering how the rich do glamping, or are looking for a way to treat yourself at the end of this second difficult year, Audemars Piguet would like your attention. The Swiss watchmaker has done hotelier services before (it has its own hotel in the Swiss Alps, now under remodeling for a 2022 opening), but this time, it’s perhaps more special because it comes with a focus on sustainability.
Audemars Piguet partnered with Swiss luxury eco-resort WhitePod, to create a one-off luxury suite. It’s called Timeless Suite, a most fitting name since it’s designed by a watchmaker, and it was officially opened for business since earlier this month. It’s also gorgeous and offers the kind of luxury amenities you’d expect from a 5-star hotel, and is just perfect for a few days to unwind. Far from the maddening crowd, as the saying goes.
WhitePod was established in 2004 and consists of 18 private suites (pods) situated at 1,400 meters (4,600 feet) altitude in the Swiss Alps, atop the Dents-du-Midi mountain range. Timeless Suite sits on a raised platform to offer breathtaking views of the valley below, and is focused on nature, while engaging all of the guests’ senses. Timeless Suite is meant as a bubble-like room, a cocoon that is an experience in and of itself, without compromising on comfort and luxury.
Designed by Bénédicte Meynet and Singal Depéry-Moesch, two designers who won the Audemars Piguet-ran design competition for the project, the pod can sleep two guests. The constant engagement with the senses comes through the combination of materials, like the Swiss pine wood used for the frame, which gives off a delicate and welcoming smell, and the rich wool carpeting that appeals to the sense of touch.
All materials used are locally sourced, with local artisans signing the few pieces scattered without. The pod offers sleeping in a king-size bed, and a bathroom with large shower adjacent. A Nordic bath on the outdoor terrace allows guests to soak in while taking in the majestic views. An ecological AC thermal pump is used for cooling the pod in the summer, and a pellet stove for heating.
The service also includes a private butler and welcome champagne, breakfast and drinks, and access to the alpine brasserie offering local and seasonal cuisine and wines. Clearly, that's not the kind of treats you'd get when camping with a tent, to put it mildly.
The Timeless Suite features no reference to Audemars Piguet’s long-standing watchmaking history. The only exception is the bathroom, which is finished in green and gray mineral colors, similar to the brand’s corporate colors. “However,” WhitePod COO Hugo Pozzo di Borgo tells The Robb Report, “the architecture is based on a watchmaking concept called ‘cardiac coherence.’ Ancestral mechanical watches have a rhythm, like a metronome, on which the heart beats. With the light and sound experience—three different types of music and lighting—based on this cardiac coherence, guests of the suite can relax or meditate in a natural way.”
Relaxing or meditating in a natural way comes with a $1,600 starting price per night, per person. No one said that the finest things in life are free.
