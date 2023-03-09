Attucks Apex AP0: Sparkle Some Wyclef Jean Magic, Get World’s Lightest Electric Supercar

The automotive future is electric, and it (probably) doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Here’s Wyclef Jean making a strong argument for this.
On March 6, at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island Country and Golf Course, a new headline was born: Wyclef Jean, a renaissance man who got his start and main claim to fame with the Fugees, has designed his own supercar. It’s fully-electric and already a record breaker, if only on paper for the time being.
This is the Attucks Apex AP0, which Wyclef Jean describes as his “dream car,” and not just because it represents the culmination and combination of two of his biggest passions, music and cars. To prove the latter point, he introduced it on his social media with – what else? – a rap bit. It’s not the most lyrically complex or deep, but you know what they say about beggars being choosers: this is Wyclef Jean introducing a car, so he’ll do what he knows best and is expected of him.
The other thing that proves why this car is Wyclef’s dream car is the claimed performance, which makes it a record-breaker.
Word in the press and online is that this is Wyclef’s car, which means to say, or at least infer, that he had some hand in designing it. Apparently, the very sparse but elegant interior will offer “enhanced music and sound experience, analyzing the driver and playing song selections that best fit the mood for optimal driving experience.” Just perfect to fully enjoy those Fugees classics or any of Wyclef’s solo hits.
The announcement, both on social media and at the event, marked the official U.S. release of the EV. Production start is scheduled for late 2024, but the good news is that, if you’re already over-hyped at the prospect of owning such a vehicle, you can lay down the first brick on the path to full ownership: reservations are now open. The full price is $350,000, which is way more expensive than a Tesla, but affordable compared to the Rimac Nevera.
If the vehicle itself kinda sorta looks familiar, it’s because it’s not new, even though its name is. This is the AP-0 from Apex Motors, a British-Chinese company that introduced it as a concept in 2020 and planned to produce it by 2022. At the time, the AP-0 was marketed as “designed and built in the UK,” which has now changed to “designed in the UK and built in the U.S.”
The design is not Wyclef’s and, from what we can tell, he was not involved in the project from the start: the AP-0 is the work of Guy Colborne, who also designed the Elemental Rp1 high performance, road-legal track car.
In fact, back in 2020, Colborne said that the design was inspired by the dragon, widely regarded as a symbol of wealth, prosperity, and luck. One British publication described it at the time as a “pissed-off Stormtrooper,” and the comparison still holds. The AP-0 was Colborne’s interpretation of a cyber dragon, a robot dragon that could deliver impressive performance with a low carbon footprint – and, at the time, a much lower entry price point of £190,000 (approximately $225,000 at the current exchange rate), including taxes.
Victoria Beckham did the Range Rover Evoque for Land Rover in 2012, earning the title of Creative Design Executive when her only input was regarding “retrained color and detail changes,” as per design director Gerry McGovern.
To put it simply, the Attucks Apex AP0 is the same Apex AP-0, but now with some Wyclef Jean magic dust liberally sprinkled on top of that carbon-fiber aerodynamic body with F1 technology. And that’s ok, because that’s how business is done. And it’s more than ok, if the world does indeed get this lightweight, comparatively affordable electric supercar.
The only things missing from the original concept are the mention of the LiDAR integrated in the top fin, Level 3 autonomy and the possibility to upgrade to 5 when legislation allows it, a possible holographic augmented reality display, and an AR race instructor. But Wyclef Jean is saying that we should stay tuned for more, and that’s exactly what we’ll be doing.
Attucks Apex AP0, the lightest-ever electric Supercar, has officially launched in the US! Meet the UK-designed and USA-built EV Supercar, acceleration from 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds., my dream car! pic.twitter.com/zGl7z68Wee— Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 6, 2023