autoevolution

Attucks Apex AP0: Sparkle Some Wyclef Jean Magic, Get World’s Lightest Electric Supercar

• By:
The automotive future is electric, and it (probably) doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Here’s Wyclef Jean making a strong argument for this.
The Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity face 11 photos
Photo: Apex Motors (Composite)
The Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity faceThe Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity faceThe Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity faceThe Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity faceThe Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity faceThe Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity faceThe Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity faceThe Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity faceThe Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity faceThe Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U.S. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity face
On March 6, at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island Country and Golf Course, a new headline was born: Wyclef Jean, a renaissance man who got his start and main claim to fame with the Fugees, has designed his own supercar. It’s fully-electric and already a record breaker, if only on paper for the time being.

This is the Attucks Apex AP0, which Wyclef Jean describes as his “dream car,” and not just because it represents the culmination and combination of two of his biggest passions, music and cars. To prove the latter point, he introduced it on his social media with – what else? – a rap bit. It’s not the most lyrically complex or deep, but you know what they say about beggars being choosers: this is Wyclef Jean introducing a car, so he’ll do what he knows best and is expected of him.

The other thing that proves why this car is Wyclef’s dream car is the claimed performance, which makes it a record-breaker.

The Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U\.S\. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity face
Photo: Apex Motors
On paper, the Attucks Apex AP0, and phew is that a mouthful or what?!, is the world’s lightest electric supercar. With a curb weight of just 1,200 kg (2,645 lbs), it boasts a powerful 650 hp electric motor that sends it from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.3 seconds. Torque is 400 lb-ft (542 Nm), and top speed is a reported 190 mph (118 mph), and that’s about every bit of detail the rapper himself reveals.

Word in the press and online is that this is Wyclef’s car, which means to say, or at least infer, that he had some hand in designing it. Apparently, the very sparse but elegant interior will offer “enhanced music and sound experience, analyzing the driver and playing song selections that best fit the mood for optimal driving experience.” Just perfect to fully enjoy those Fugees classics or any of Wyclef’s solo hits.

The announcement, both on social media and at the event, marked the official U.S. release of the EV. Production start is scheduled for late 2024, but the good news is that, if you’re already over-hyped at the prospect of owning such a vehicle, you can lay down the first brick on the path to full ownership: reservations are now open. The full price is $350,000, which is way more expensive than a Tesla, but affordable compared to the Rimac Nevera.

The Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U\.S\. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity face
Photo: Apex Motors
The announcement also marks the launch of Wyclef’s Attucks Futures and Technology, a new Miami-based platform that will “voice and create dreams in the community,” whatever that means. Crispus Attucks, after whom the initiative is most likely named, is generally considered the first American killed in the American Revolution, in the Boston Massacre.

If the vehicle itself kinda sorta looks familiar, it’s because it’s not new, even though its name is. This is the AP-0 from Apex Motors, a British-Chinese company that introduced it as a concept in 2020 and planned to produce it by 2022. At the time, the AP-0 was marketed as “designed and built in the UK,” which has now changed to “designed in the UK and built in the U.S.”

The design is not Wyclef’s and, from what we can tell, he was not involved in the project from the start: the AP-0 is the work of Guy Colborne, who also designed the Elemental Rp1 high performance, road-legal track car.

In fact, back in 2020, Colborne said that the design was inspired by the dragon, widely regarded as a symbol of wealth, prosperity, and luck. One British publication described it at the time as a “pissed-off Stormtrooper,” and the comparison still holds. The AP-0 was Colborne’s interpretation of a cyber dragon, a robot dragon that could deliver impressive performance with a low carbon footprint – and, at the time, a much lower entry price point of £190,000 (approximately $225,000 at the current exchange rate), including taxes.

The Attucks Apex AP0 is introduced in the U\.S\. with Wyclef Jean as the celebrity face
Photo: Apex Motors
It’s rather funny then how Wyclef gets to reap all the praise for “his” electric supercar, when in reality he’s more of a brand ambassador than anything else, the celebrity face that puts a product on the map by getting coverage in the media. Kind of like how Victoria Beckham did the Range Rover Evoque for Land Rover in 2012, earning the title of Creative Design Executive when her only input was regarding “retrained color and detail changes,” as per design director Gerry McGovern.

To put it simply, the Attucks Apex AP0 is the same Apex AP-0, but now with some Wyclef Jean magic dust liberally sprinkled on top of that carbon-fiber aerodynamic body with F1 technology. And that’s ok, because that’s how business is done. And it’s more than ok, if the world does indeed get this lightweight, comparatively affordable electric supercar.

The only things missing from the original concept are the mention of the LiDAR integrated in the top fin, Level 3 autonomy and the possibility to upgrade to 5 when legislation allows it, a possible holographic augmented reality display, and an AR race instructor. But Wyclef Jean is saying that we should stay tuned for more, and that’s exactly what we’ll be doing.

  If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Wyclef Jean EVs Apex Motors Attucks Apex AP0 supercar celebrity car
About the author: Elena Gorgan
Elena Gorgan profile photo

Elena has been writing for a living since 2006 and, as a journalist, she has put her double major in English and Spanish to good use. She covers automotive and mobility topics like cars and bicycles, and she always knows the shows worth watching on Netflix and friends.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories