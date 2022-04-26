Atlas Is a Badass Ukrainian Off-Roader That Can Navigate on Water

If you love an extreme off-roader that can tackle any kind of terrain with ease, then this one's for you. Meet Atlas – an all-terrain vehicle that combines functionality with comfort, allowing the driver to navigate on snow, sand, and water.
This isn't your typical all-terrain vehicle, and the looks are enough to tell you that. Designed by Ukrainian company Atlas Industry back in 2019, this machine was made to endure the extreme. It does resemble a Sherp. But unlike it, Atlas combines the ultimate cross-country ability with a modern design that allows any driver to take it out on the road – or maybe a lake for a change. Yes, this thing can navigate on water, thanks to those massive tires.
When inflated at the recommended pressure, these tires stand 1.65 meters (64.9 in) tall, which sure comes in handy to keep the vehicle afloat. Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie got the chance to test it out on the sand to see how it performs.
Of course, Atlas has an exceptional ground clearance of up to 58 cm (22.8 in). This thing is powered by a humble Renault 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine. When driving on land, it can reach 60 kph (37 mph), while in water, it can travel at a speed of 7 kph (4 mph). It also boasts a range of 800 km (497 miles) on a full tank of gas.
Inside, it's pretty spacious. It can transport up to 12 people, but the configuration can be modified to allow the deployment of a stretcher if needed. The driver will sit in the middle of the front and will have great visibility thanks to a large windshield.
While Atlas might look like a beast on the outside, the inside was designed to be simple. In fact, the vehicle can be driven by anyone that has a standard driver's license. You can actually buy one of these for $135K, and you can customize it according to your needs. Check out the clip down below to see Sergi play with it in the sand.
When inflated at the recommended pressure, these tires stand 1.65 meters (64.9 in) tall, which sure comes in handy to keep the vehicle afloat. Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie got the chance to test it out on the sand to see how it performs.
Of course, Atlas has an exceptional ground clearance of up to 58 cm (22.8 in). This thing is powered by a humble Renault 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine. When driving on land, it can reach 60 kph (37 mph), while in water, it can travel at a speed of 7 kph (4 mph). It also boasts a range of 800 km (497 miles) on a full tank of gas.
Inside, it's pretty spacious. It can transport up to 12 people, but the configuration can be modified to allow the deployment of a stretcher if needed. The driver will sit in the middle of the front and will have great visibility thanks to a large windshield.
While Atlas might look like a beast on the outside, the inside was designed to be simple. In fact, the vehicle can be driven by anyone that has a standard driver's license. You can actually buy one of these for $135K, and you can customize it according to your needs. Check out the clip down below to see Sergi play with it in the sand.