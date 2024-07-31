Atlas Carbon Electric Longboard Is an AWD Machine With up to 4 Horsepower of Kick

There are countless ways to get around town, but this next one really goes above and beyond the ordinary. I'm talking about Exway's Atlas Carbon, an all-terrain longboard currently selling for a pretty sweet price.
Ladies and gents and lovers of broken bones, lend me your eyes for the next few minutes so that you may discover the magic that is the Atlas Carbon. Oh, and just as its name would suggest, this puppy is built using nothing other than carbon fiber. Let's dive a bit deeper into this all-terrain fun machine.
First and foremost, let's explore the board that sits as the base for all that is the Carbon. I'm talking about that carbon fiber footboard, the one and the same designed to handle up to 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs) of total compression. It's this feature alone that makes up for a solid portion of the board's price and an essential one at that.
Since the electronics are of significant importance to the Carbon, allow me to point out that the batteries used in the board are designed to handle low temperatures better than your average cell, ensuring that even colder weather is on the menu. From as low as -30 Celsius to 50 Celsius is the pack's temperature range.
But what about ride time or distance? For this digit, we need to pick a particular layout or configuration. For example, the Carbon is available in 2WD or 4WD versions, and each of those can be equipped with wheels made of various materials. That said, the least amount of miles that we can squeeze out of the Carbon is 15 miles (24 km), made possible with 4WD, pneumatic tires, 518 Wh of battery, and a top speed of 28mph (45 kph).
Oh, and this is where things really get interesting. To help expand that number to well beyond what this board-installed battery can offer, Exway developed an add-on battery pack that bumps battery capacity to 1,555 Wh, tripling the initial amount. With the right wheels, you can ride around for up to 100 miles (162 km). Now, that's more like it.
However, here's where I found that riders may encounter a problem. This extra battery pack is to be mounted right between your legs and on top of the board. As a result, you will likely need to work around it, not to mention managing the added weight and distribution.
Up next, let's take a look at the motors behind the fun. According to Exway, the amount of power you access is dependent on whether you're running a 2WD version or 4WD. With two wheels, 2,016 W of power is available, and with a 4WD version, 3,024 W is the peak output.
Now, that's quite the level of power and range, and if you ask me, for the $1,400 this thing costs (US Market), I may have just found what to throw onto my 2024 Christmas list. But this isn't the end of the Carbon's abilities and tricks.
One way Exway managed to stay alive in an industry that already has some serious competitors is by giving riders the ability to customize their boards based on likes, dislikes, needs, and wants. There are optional motor protection bars, better and faster chargers, and an array of wheels, not to mention drivetrains. Yes, you can even go with belted or direct drive setups. Once you factor in an app that allows you to mess around with power curves and all that, we may have just found the next machine I'll be looking to test.
That leaves us precisely at that point: testing. I understand that it may be rather difficult to understand what the Atlas Carbon has to offer from where you're sitting, but because this crew ships worldwide, you may be able to find one in an outdoor sporting goods store near you. Oh, and before I go, allow me to point out that the Carbon isn't this crew's fastest machine. So, if you want more, Exway has it.
Why essential? Aside from helping keep weight to a minimum - it's needed as this puppy is full of heavy electronics and other components - this carbon fiber casing also helps keep the batteries safe and free from punctures and even the elements. The latter is made possible by a triple-layer IP55 protection rating.
It doesn't sound like much, but if you've ever ridden something like this off-road, I can tell you that it's definitely going to put some strain on your body. If you plan on riding mostly around town, grab some urethane wheels and bump that number up to a maximum of 32 miles (51 km) on a full charge.
That's around 4 hp of spunk, enough to help you dominate off-road terrains, hills, and whatever else you encounter out there. With four wheels, braking power is more than doubled, helping reduce braking distance by up to 70% in comparison to the 2WD.
