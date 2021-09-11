AtGames Teases Its Upcoming Legends Ultimate Racing Cabinet

AtGames, the famous video game console manufacturer, best known for their Legends Ultimate Arcade and the creator of the connected arcade, has just teased its next arcade racing cabinet. The new product was shown during the company’s recent “National Owner Day” event and it’s only a prototype unit, so many things could be changed by the time it launches on the market.
The prototype is built in collaboration with AliExpress, the online retail service based in China and our gateway to cheap gadgets. The new Legends Ultimate Racer is being developed as a true open and connected racing arcade, just like the company’s other Legends Arcade Family devices.
In that regard, the final version of the product will be an online-enabled cabinet that comes with a few games pre-installed, but also lets you play all your favorite games by connecting your PC to it. Currently, the racing cabinet supports PC games like Forza Motorsport 7, Project Cars 2, Dirt Rally 2, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, F1 2020, Driver: San Francisco, and My Summer Car.
Although it features a 32-inch display (the prototype shown has a smaller 24-inch display), AtGames is working on an upgrade to the racing cabinet’s mainboard that will allow users to add two more displays and even replace the current one with a bigger one if that’s what you want.
As seen in the video, the seat is adjustable and from what we understand the persons using the prototype are 6-feet tall, so the racing cabinet should be quite alright even for slightly taller people.
Also, the cabinet will come with support for optional 5.2 surround sound and optional feedback. The Legends Ultimate Racing cabinet is still early in development, which is why we don’t have any information about price or availability.
However, AtGames said it wants “to make a robust home arcade machine with all of the best features at a price that our community can afford.” If that’s the case, we expect the racing cabinet to be truly cheap.
In that regard, the final version of the product will be an online-enabled cabinet that comes with a few games pre-installed, but also lets you play all your favorite games by connecting your PC to it. Currently, the racing cabinet supports PC games like Forza Motorsport 7, Project Cars 2, Dirt Rally 2, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, F1 2020, Driver: San Francisco, and My Summer Car.
Although it features a 32-inch display (the prototype shown has a smaller 24-inch display), AtGames is working on an upgrade to the racing cabinet’s mainboard that will allow users to add two more displays and even replace the current one with a bigger one if that’s what you want.
As seen in the video, the seat is adjustable and from what we understand the persons using the prototype are 6-feet tall, so the racing cabinet should be quite alright even for slightly taller people.
Also, the cabinet will come with support for optional 5.2 surround sound and optional feedback. The Legends Ultimate Racing cabinet is still early in development, which is why we don’t have any information about price or availability.
However, AtGames said it wants “to make a robust home arcade machine with all of the best features at a price that our community can afford.” If that’s the case, we expect the racing cabinet to be truly cheap.