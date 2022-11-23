Ateca and Formentor Join the Cupra Tribe With New Special Edition Models

SEAT’s performance and electrified brand Cupra has come up with new special edition versions of the Ateca and Formentor, which feature some exclusive touches inside and out.
Offered in a limited run, they are dubbed the Tribe Editions, and will enter production at the end of the year with the company stating that they “reflect their passion and willingness to challenge the conventional.” Those are some mighty big words for visual tweaks, but then again, that’s what marketing pretty much does.
“The Cupra Tribe is the personification of the brand, highlighting its determination to be an unconventional challenger, one that takes chances and creates new paths,” said the brand’s Global Director of Strategy, Business Development & Operations, Antonino Labate. “The Tribe Editions of the Cupra Formentor and Ateca show the spirit of the movement, created in Barcelona by the Cupra Tribe.”
Available in Magic Black or Dark Camouflage, the new Cupra Ateca Tribe Edition rides on two-tone matte black and copper wheels that measure 20 inches in diameter. They spin around the copper brake calipers made by Brembo, with Cupra branding in black chrome. The subtle upgrades continue in the cockpit, with the sports seats for the driver and front passenger, and Dinamica Black and Shark Gray upholstery.
Adding a bit more exclusivity to the Formentor, the Tribe Edition can be ordered with all VZ engine variants. It sports the brand’s lettering in dark chrome, has matte black grille, side mirror casings, and 19-inch alloys, and features a new color called the Cliff Gray, which is exclusive to this model, and adds “a new dimension” over the Midnight Black option.
Besides the minor updates on the outside, the cabin of the Cupra Formentor Tribe Edition has been modestly revised too. Here, the crossover has a combination of Nappa and Dinamica leather in black, joined by the Dark Alu pedals.
