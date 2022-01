Atari Revives MicroProse’s Classic Flight Simulator Games Collection

Strike Eagle

The PC collection includes two games from iconic game developer Sid Meier, Solo Flight and F-15 Strike Eagle, alongside three other titles from the golden age of gaming: Harrier Jump Jet, Dog Fight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare, and The Ancient Art of War in the Skies.Although they have been released on Steam in a special bundle, PC players will be able to purchase these “oldies but goldies” individually too. MicroProse's flight simulation games , recently re-released by Atari, will be available for purchase for $7 each.While Strike Eagle and Ancient Art of War are already available for purchase on Steam, Solo Flight, Harrier Jump Jet, and Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare are to be released this week. Keep in mind though, that these classic flight simulator games have been released in their original form, so don’t expect any improvements except for the fact that they are now working via SteamTo celebrate the re-release of these classics, Atari launched a few bundles , including a special Sid Meier collection, with limited-time discounts.Although some of the titles included in these bundles might not have been released yet, players can purchase them immediately, adding the new releases as they become available via Steam’s “Complete The Set” offer.