Atari Revives MicroProse’s Classic Flight Simulator Games Collection

Some of the oldest flight simulator games developed by MicroProse have just found a new home that will expose them to a much larger audience. Legendary publisher Atari announced that five of MicroProse’s classic flight simulators have been re-released and are now available on Steam.
The PC collection includes two games from iconic game developer Sid Meier, Solo Flight and F-15 Strike Eagle, alongside three other titles from the golden age of gaming: Harrier Jump Jet, Dog Fight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare, and The Ancient Art of War in the Skies.
Although they have been released on Steam in a special bundle, PC players will be able to purchase these “oldies but goldies” individually too. MicroProse's flight simulation games, recently re-released by Atari, will be available for purchase for $7 each.
While Strike Eagle and Ancient Art of War are already available for purchase on Steam, Solo Flight, Harrier Jump Jet, and Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare are to be released this week. Keep in mind though, that these classic flight simulator games have been released in their original form, so don’t expect any improvements except for the fact that they are now working via Steam
To celebrate the re-release of these classics, Atari launched a few bundles, including a special Sid Meier collection, with limited-time discounts. Flight Combat Collection ($20.97 - 25% off)
Although some of the titles included in these bundles might not have been released yet, players can purchase them immediately, adding the new releases as they become available via Steam’s “Complete The Set” offer.
- Strike Eagle
- Harrier Jump Jet
- Ancient Art of War
- Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare
- Conflict in Vietnam
- Crusade in Europe
- Decision in the Desert
- Solo Flight
- Strike Eagle
- Conflict in Vietnam
- Crusade in Europe
- Decision in the Desert
- Solo Flight
- Strike Eagle
- Harrier Jump Jet
- The Ancient Art of War
- Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare
