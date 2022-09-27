Atacama Copper 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance With Low Mileage Up for Grabs

The GV60 is the first Genesis product to ride on Hyundai’s electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which means it’s very closely related to the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or the Kia EV6. Available powertrains include a single motor application for the base specification, as well as flagship dual-motor variants.
You can therefore opt for either a Standard 2WD model, a Standard AWD model or the Performance AWD, the latter offering as much as 360 kW (482 hp) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque with Boost Mode activated. It’s definitely the spec you want if fast acceleration means a lot to you.
Without Boost Mode, you’re still getting 429 hp and 446 lb-ft (604 Nm) of torque, to go with a maximum driving range of 235 miles (378 km) on a single charge.
As luck would have it, we just found one of these babies for sale through Cars & Bids, and it has just 800 miles (1,287 km) on the clock.
This 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance is finished in Atacama Copper and comes with 21-inch alloy wheels, tinted windows and various dark accents (roof rails, trunk lid spoiler etc).
Inside, you’ll notice the Vision roof, Nappa leather upholstery, power-adjustable head and ventilated front seats, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, heated multi-function steering wheel, wireless device charging, 12.3-inch gauge display, 12.3-inch infotainment screen with sat-nav, plus modern active safety tech such as Highway Driving Assist, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Following Assist, a Surround-view camera and more.
The Korean EV also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a power-operated liftgate and Fingerprint authentication, for additional peace of mind.
Add everything up and this thing cost $69,690, which is somewhat justifiable given how tech-savvy it is.
