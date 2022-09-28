At $4,900, Is This Locomotive Truck Based on a 1948 Studebaker Weird Enough for You?

If you're looking to buy a classic that will make you stand out, a late 1950s classic with massive fins is a good place to start. But you definitely can't go wrong with a 1960s Ferrari. If both options are too expensive for you right now, here's a locomotive truck that will set you back less than $5,000.
What exactly is this weird contraption, you ask? Well, the car dealer that's offering it doesn't provide any background, but it sure looks like this thing was created as an amusement park "shuttle." And now that it's been retired (or perhaps the said park was closed off), it's looking for an owner that's into unusual means of transportation.
Pretty much a downsized replica of a steam engine, it's made out of black-painted metal panels that have been riveted together and onto a car chassis. It appears to be in solid condition, but the ad mentions that some panels show surface rust, paint chipping, and sloppy repairs.
The interior is rather spartan with a pair of vintage seats mounted on a wood planked floor and passenger wood benches behind. Yup, this thing wasn't built for comfort, but at least it comes with a full instrument panel that lets you check on the drivetrain.
Speaking of which, the locomotive-shaped body rides on a 1948 Studebaker chassis. There's no info as to which car it was sourced from, but Studebaker had a few nameplates in showrooms in 1948, including the Commander, Land Cruiser, Champion, and Starlight. But the wheelbase is longer than the average late 1940s Studebaker, so I'm guessing it was modified.
Power comes from something completely different though, as the rounded hood hides an inline-six mill of the Chevrolet variety. Again, I don't know where it came from, but based on the way it looks, it's a really old powerplant. Given that it mates to a three-speed manual, it could be a 216-cubic-inch (3.5-liter) "Thriftmaster" from the late 1940s or early 1950s.
Available through Classic Auto Mall, the vehicle doesn't run, so it will need some TLC to fire up again. Sold with a bill of sale only (no title), this locomotive on wheels costs $4,900. Is it cheap enough for an oversized yard decoration?
Pretty much a downsized replica of a steam engine, it's made out of black-painted metal panels that have been riveted together and onto a car chassis. It appears to be in solid condition, but the ad mentions that some panels show surface rust, paint chipping, and sloppy repairs.
The interior is rather spartan with a pair of vintage seats mounted on a wood planked floor and passenger wood benches behind. Yup, this thing wasn't built for comfort, but at least it comes with a full instrument panel that lets you check on the drivetrain.
Speaking of which, the locomotive-shaped body rides on a 1948 Studebaker chassis. There's no info as to which car it was sourced from, but Studebaker had a few nameplates in showrooms in 1948, including the Commander, Land Cruiser, Champion, and Starlight. But the wheelbase is longer than the average late 1940s Studebaker, so I'm guessing it was modified.
Power comes from something completely different though, as the rounded hood hides an inline-six mill of the Chevrolet variety. Again, I don't know where it came from, but based on the way it looks, it's a really old powerplant. Given that it mates to a three-speed manual, it could be a 216-cubic-inch (3.5-liter) "Thriftmaster" from the late 1940s or early 1950s.
Available through Classic Auto Mall, the vehicle doesn't run, so it will need some TLC to fire up again. Sold with a bill of sale only (no title), this locomotive on wheels costs $4,900. Is it cheap enough for an oversized yard decoration?