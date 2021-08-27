AstroTurf Toyota Hatch Becomes Chia Pet to Bedazzle Strangers, Spidey Included

Born way back in 2005, the second-generation Toyota Yaris (Vitz at home in Japan) can easily fit the description of a boring town car. But some owners are truly creative when they do not care too much about their ride.
And they can become outstandingly imaginative when they also want to rack up those social media views. Case in point, vlogger Ali Spagnola has a habit of mistreating her unentertaining little three-door hatchback. Not long ago, she completely covered the car in a blue-shaded artificial turf.
Now the AstroTurf Toyota Yaris has gone through a second transformation. And rather than peeling off the artificial turf, she instead went out and bought 60 lbs. (over 27 kg) of chia seeds. After a little bit of household experimentation, she discovered the right formula and completely covered the unpretentious city car in plant seeds. The result: a giant, four-wheeled Chia Pet.
Seriously, she replicated the American-styled terracotta figurines used to sprout chia with a life-sized car. Of course, once the deed was done, it was time to show it to the world. Naturally, is there a better place across the entire western coast of the continental U.S. than L.A.’s Hollywood Boulevard? After all, it’s the place to meet equally light-headed humans for direct reactions to a plant-covered automobile.
Sure, it could be said that with the entire automotive world going in overdrive (both figuratively and literally, just think about the quarter-mile results of the Tesla Plaid) about electric cars, she just contributed in her way to the green movement. And one can’t even argue with the fact that she was actively offsetting her carbon emissions – since the chia plants were very much alive and ready to give oxygen in exchange for carbon dioxide.
But seriously, we think she did it just for the thrills and to rack up that subscriber's count. Hey, even Spider-Man knows that... and anyone can check him out trying to send his best wishes to Mom at the 11:37 mark.
