Astronauts on the ISS Share Disturbing Image of Hurricane Larry, Looks Larger Than Ida

Humanity has had its share of natural disasters this year, with people all over the world growing to hate the names “Henri”, “Ida”, or “Elsa”. This year’s hurricane season was unmerciful and just when you think winds have calmed down, another one of these bad-tempered boys or girls starts wreaking havoc in one place or another. These days, we have hurricane “Larry” in the limelight, and astronauts on the Space Station tell us it looks even bigger than “Ida”.
As administrator Ben Friedman from the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) said it best, it takes just one storm to devastate an entire community, which is why everyone is keeping an eye on Larry, including the astronauts in space.
Megan McArthur recently shared an image on social media giving us a glimpse of hurricane Larry, as seen from the International Space Station (ISS). She’s been monitoring Larry for days now, and according to her latest image caption, it looks much larger than Ida, at least from the astronauts’ viewpoint on the Space Station.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Larry is classified as a Category 3 hurricane, which is pretty massive. Category 3 hurricanes are considered major, with sustained winds between 111 to 129 mph (178 to 207 kph), and Larry packs in winds of up to 115 mph (185 kph).
The same NHC describes category 3 hurricanes as being able to remove roofs from homes, uproot trees, and make water and electricity unavailable for days or even weeks.
This classification is based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with the most catastrophic hurricanes being the Category 5 ones, with sustained winds of more than 157 mph (252 kph and higher). These can make the affected areas uninhabitable for weeks or even months.
