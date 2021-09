Astronauts on the ISS Share Disturbing Image of Hurricane Larry, Looks Larger Than Ida

As administrator Ben Friedman from the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) said it best, it takes just one storm to devastate an entire community, which is why everyone is keeping an eye on Larry, including the astronauts in space. Megan McArthur recently shared an image on social media giving us a glimpse of hurricane Larry, as seen from the International Space Station (ISS). She’s been monitoring Larry for days now, and according to her latest image caption, it looks much larger than Ida, at least from the astronauts’ viewpoint on the Space Station Fortunately though, they don’t expect Larry to make landfall, but it will leave its mark by bringing some powerful storms to Bermuda’s island territory as of today.According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Larry is classified as a Category 3 hurricane , which is pretty massive. Category 3 hurricanes are considered major, with sustained winds between 111 to 129 mph (178 to 207 kph), and Larry packs in winds of up to 115 mph (185 kph).The same NHC describes category 3 hurricanes as being able to remove roofs from homes, uproot trees, and make water and electricity unavailable for days or even weeks.This classification is based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with the most catastrophic hurricanes being the Category 5 ones, with sustained winds of more than 157 mph (252 kph and higher). These can make the affected areas uninhabitable for weeks or even months.