Astronauts on the ISS Are Out on a Spacewalk and You Can Watch Them LIVE

25 Jun 2021, 14:44 UTC ·
NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts are out on a spacewalk to install a new solar array on the International Space Station (ISS) and you can watch them while they’re working.
The ISS will receive a power boost soon thanks to NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who are on a spacewalk with the mission of installing and deploying a new solar array.

According to NASA, the iROSA is the second ISS Roll-Out Solar Array and the two astronauts have already started their mission and switched their spacesuits to battery power at 7:52 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time). They will be busy installing the new solar array for more than six hours and you can watch them at work on the NASA website or the NASA app.

This isn’t the first space stroll for the two astronauts. They are in fact at their third such spacewalk in the last two weeks and their fifth one altogether as a team. The duo had to face some technical problems earlier this June when trying to install the first solar array. They finally succeeded on June 20. They were also involved in two other missions together in 2017.

You’ll be able to identify the lead spacewalker Pesquet by his red stripes spacesuit and helmet camera #20, while Kimbrough will wear a simple, unmarked white suit and the helmet camera #22.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will command the Canadarm2 long robotic arm from inside the Space Station. The Canadarm2 is used for maintenance tasks, to move supplies, equipment, and more.

The machine has Pesquet attached to it, who receives indications on how to maneuver the solar array closer to the location where it needs to be installed.

While the two astronauts are only at their less than 10th spacewalk in their career, it is the 214st spacewalk for assembly purposes on the ISS.

