autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Astronauts Hague and Ovchinin Reach ISS 5 Months After Failed MS-10 Launch

15 Mar 2019, 13:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
19 photos
Ripley dummy astronaut in the Crew Dragon during descentGo Searcher recovery vesselCrew Dragon reentry in infraredCrew Dragon reentry in infraredCrew Dragon reentry in infraredCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon parachute deploymentCrew Dragon splashdownCrew Dragon splashdownRecovery boats heading for the Crew DragonRecovery boats heading for the Crew DragonCrew Dragon departing ISSCrew Dragon departing ISSCrew Dragon departing ISSCrew Dragon on board the Go Searcher recovery vessel
Back in October 2018, American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin became the unwilling heroes of a Soyuz rocket launch went bad. It took the two men nearly half a year to get back onboard a Russian space capsule and reach their destination, the International Space Station (ISS).

Officially, the mid-flight abort of MS-10 was caused by the first stage of the rocket impacting the second one during separation. The abort took place at an altitude of 50 km (31 miles), and it took the two men nearly 20 minutes of struggling to get the craft back on Earth safely.

The problem that prevented Hague and Ovchinin from reaching the ISS seems to have been fixed, as no incidents were reported since. Also, the two men seem not to have been discouraged by their ordeal.

On March 14, a Soyuz capsule called MS-12 safely docked with the ISS, getting Hague, Ovchinin and Christina Koch on the station for crucial research and science missions.

With the three people sent up on Thursday, the ISS crew now comprises six members, the usual number of occupants for each of the Expeditions. The people already there are NASA’s Anne McClain, Canadian David Saint-Jacques and Russian commander Oleg Kononenko.

The three who launched this week will spend six months orbiting Earth and are tasked with completing 250 experiments in biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences, and technology development. 75 of these experiments have never been attempted before.

During their stay, the crew will be resupplied by three spacecraft, a Russian Progress, a Northrop Grumman Cygnus and a SpaceX Dragon. They will also conduct three spacewalks, one of which will be the first-ever spacewalk done by an all-female party.

What’s more important is that this crew will be the one to welcome astronauts flying up in the first American-made spacecraft since the retirement of the space shuttles almost a decade ago.
soyuz ms-12 International Space Station launch soyuz hague
press release
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 