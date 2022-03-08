Aston Martin Will Consider Ditching Mercedes and Making Their Own Formula 1 Power Units

While Aston Martin Racing is still committed to sourcing their Formula 1 engines from Mercedes-AMG, it would be naive to think they might not reconsider that commitment seen as how a brand-new set of power unit regulations will come into effect in 2026.
In anticipation of that moment, the likes of Red Bull have already created their own powertrain division, which should ultimately help them better control their destiny – although that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t consider teaming up with a new engine manufacturer, such as somebody from the VW Group.
According to team principal Mike Krack, Aston Martin will also entertain the idea of building its own power trains, and in doing so, having more control over their success, reports Motorsport.
“First of all, I have to say we are happy with the engine partner that we’re having,” said Krack. “But we have a new set of regulations coming for 2026. With more emphasis, obviously, on electric power than today. I think it’s normal for brands like Aston Martin that if there are new power unit regulations that you have a look into them, that you carefully investigate if this is strategically the right thing.”
Krack went on to acknowledge that a decision regarding a bespoke F1 power unit would have to be taken soon.
“So, from a timeline it is reasonable if you take this decision to be on the grid in ‘26, with your own [power unit], I think it is the right moment to look into it.”
This doesn’t necessarily mean that Aston Martin is anxious to ditch Mercedes and go at it alone come 2026 – it's more of a due diligence type of thing, and we expect many other teams to consider similar options.
As for something more near-term, we’re very curious to see how Aston Martin perform once this season kicks off on March 20 at the Bahrain International Circuit.
