The answer to the question above might just look like the pure-white machine in the rendering we have here. Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who is the one behind the eye candy, makes no secret out of the fact that he shaved the posterior of the Vantage GT3 racecar to end up with this machine.However, the street car also features other mods aimed at making the aero package of the Aston suitable for road use. For instance, the moderately-sized air intakes on the side of the circuit model's front apron have been covered.Then again, plenty of the racecar's features can still be found here, such as those extra-light carbon door mirrors and the air extractors. After all, this special still needs to stand out compared to the "standard" Vantage, if such a word is suitable for the stunning grand tourer.Interestingly, the said pixel wielder chose to gift this coupe with an aftermarket feature that seems to have gained serious extra traction over the final years of the past decade. I'm referring to the air suspension, which explains why this road model seems to sit lower than the racing monster it is "based" on.PS: While we're waiting for Aston Martin to send the 2017-unveiled Vantage Coupe to the gym, you can check out the said GT3 racer in the YouTube clip below the rendering.