Aston Martin Valkyrie to Make Le Mans Debut in 2021

14 Jun 2019, 11:48 UTC ·
The Automobile Club de l’Ouest’s (ACO), the organization behind the Le Mans 24 hours race, recently announced changes in regulations that will allow for hypercar derivatives to race in the world famous competition. And that will open the doors to a list of new nameplates taking to the circuit.
Quick to respond to ACO’s decision, British carmaker Aston Martin announced on Friday (June 14) that is plans on doing just that: race a hypercar at Le Mans. And what hypercar Aston has other than the upcoming Valkyrie?

ACO said that the top category of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) is open to “race-prepared derivatives of the world’s fastest road cars,” and the Valkyrie fits right into that category.

So, during the 2020 FIA WEC season, not one, but two specially-developed Valkyries will take to the track, with the Le Mans debut scheduled for the 2021 race.

Not many details about this variant of the car are known yet, but Aston specified they will use the existing normally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, only tweaked in such a way as to be suitable for the competition. A lightweight carbon fibre structure will be used, as will F1 inspired aerodynamic features.

“The FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans represent the ultimate challenge for the Aston Martin Valkyrie – the world’s most extreme hypercar,” said in a statement the company’s COO, David King.

“Designed and built with the purpose of pushing boundaries on the road, it’s natural to conclude that the next stage in its development would be to measure its capabilities on the track.”

This natural evolution of the hypercar could not come at a better moment. In 2021, Aston Martin celebrates the 100th anniversary of its Le Mans debut, and also 25 years since a car wearing its logo was crowned victor in the race.
