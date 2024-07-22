Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH Will Compete in WEC and IMSA Starting in 2025

6 photos Photo: Aston Martin / edited

A few years ago, the WEC Hypercar and IMSA LMDh classes were created to invigorate the top tiers of endurance racing. Aston Martin originally committed to delivering a race-prepped Valkyrie for the 2020/21 World Endurance Championship, but alas, the British automaker did not deliver on its promise due to immense financial pressures and the company's switch to new ownership under Lawrence Stroll's consortium of investors.