Aston Martin Turns $3.5 Million DB5 Into Giant Corgi Goldfinger Toy Replica

With just one more month to go until No Time to Die, the long-anticipated and four-times-delayed James Bond movie arrives in theaters, Aston Martin is bringing out the big guns. It’s bringing out the small guns, as well, hidden away in the headlights of the iconic DB5.
Aston Martin and James Bond have a relationship going back 50 years, since the early days of the franchise. It’s the love story of our modern times, as the carmaker kindly reminded us the other day, with the first of a series of promotional videos and events. Few other movie associations are as iconic as that between Aston Martin and James Bond, and the marque is determined to make the most of it, now that the film is finally gearing up for theatrical release.
So, we get this: a $3.5 million toy car, of sorts. To celebrate the long-standing partnership, Aston Martin threw a big James Bond party in London at Battersea Power Station, with various cars featured in the franchise on display. Also on display, where it will remain until October 1, is a replica of the Corgi Goldfinger DB5 toy.
Corgi is still making these DB5 diecast models to this day, having sold over 20 million of them since their introduction in 1965. As the name implies, they’re named after the DB5 from Goldfinger.
Aston Martin took the idea and put one of their DB5s from the Continuation Series into a Corgi-designed display case. So it’s basically a $3.5 million non-road-legal car packaged as a toy. Like the other 25 Continuation Cars, this one comes with all the functional gadgets from the film, including rotating number plates, retractable bulletproof rear shield, extending front over-riders, and the Gatling guns coming out of the headlights.
Aston Martin does not say whether this toy replica is for sale or just for display purposes. If it is and you’re considering it, you should know it is, by all means, a bargain. DB5s directly associated to Goldfinger sell for much higher amounts: one fetched $4.1 million in 2010, the one that’s been missing since 1997 is now valued at $25 million, and a replica that didn’t even get any screentime sold in 2019 for $6.4 million.
A ticket for No Time to Die is definitely cheaper, though. The film drops on September 30 in the UK and October 8 in the United States.
So, we get this: a $3.5 million toy car, of sorts. To celebrate the long-standing partnership, Aston Martin threw a big James Bond party in London at Battersea Power Station, with various cars featured in the franchise on display. Also on display, where it will remain until October 1, is a replica of the Corgi Goldfinger DB5 toy.
Corgi is still making these DB5 diecast models to this day, having sold over 20 million of them since their introduction in 1965. As the name implies, they’re named after the DB5 from Goldfinger.
Aston Martin took the idea and put one of their DB5s from the Continuation Series into a Corgi-designed display case. So it’s basically a $3.5 million non-road-legal car packaged as a toy. Like the other 25 Continuation Cars, this one comes with all the functional gadgets from the film, including rotating number plates, retractable bulletproof rear shield, extending front over-riders, and the Gatling guns coming out of the headlights.
Aston Martin does not say whether this toy replica is for sale or just for display purposes. If it is and you’re considering it, you should know it is, by all means, a bargain. DB5s directly associated to Goldfinger sell for much higher amounts: one fetched $4.1 million in 2010, the one that’s been missing since 1997 is now valued at $25 million, and a replica that didn’t even get any screentime sold in 2019 for $6.4 million.
A ticket for No Time to Die is definitely cheaper, though. The film drops on September 30 in the UK and October 8 in the United States.