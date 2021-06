Aston Martin Sues Swiss Partner For Keeping £10 Million in Valkyrie Deposits

You might have never heard of Nebula Project AG, but you certainly know Aston Martin . Both companies joined forces to develop the Valkyrie hypercar . In 2016, when Aston Martin did not have the money to engineer its masterpiece, Nebula backed the idea by underwriting the project and handling some Swiss customers’ deposits. Now, Aston Martin is accusing Nebula of holding these deposits to a sum that reaches more than £10 million ($14 million).