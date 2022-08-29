Aston Martin Shares Updates and Interior Design of Upcoming Valhalla Hypercar

Aston Martin’s upcoming “Son of Valkyrie” Valhalla hypercar was exhibited at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and showed what the company means by “a new definition of Aston Martin.”
According to the British luxury car manufacturer, the high-performance plug-in hybrid car could serve as a preview of what customers can expect from its future EVs in 2025 in terms of driver engagement, visual effects, and sound.
The Pebble Beach event served as the perfect setting for the company to share an update on the progress of the 937-horsepower Valhalla supercar, which is set to come to market in the second half of 2023 and will be launched with a hybrid powertrain as a middle ground before the luxury marque completely transitions to electric vehicles.
“If we get that performance hybrid recipe right, it’s something we could see elsewhere later on in the range,” Alex Long, head of product and market strategy for Aston Martin Lagonda, said.
Valhalla is different from Aston’s current sports cars in the engine department, obviously. If the initial plan was to equip it with an Aston Martin-developed V6, the hypercar actually features a mid-mounted 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 complemented by a pair of electric motors, one on each axle, together producing 937 hp (950 PS/698 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm( of torque.
According to Aston Martin, this is enough to achieve a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time of 2.5sec, with a top speed set at 217 mph (330 kph).
During the Monterey Car Week, the Valhalla was shown for the first time with a revised driver-focused interior with F1-inspired seating arrangement and overall ergonomics, which help make the vehicle a comfortable cruiser.
The cockpit, though minimalist, is designed around the driver and includes ample creature comforts. First off, it is much larger and with more legroom than its predecessors and features two-tone black leather seats.
Valhalla’s interior sports a squared steering wheel, which looks similar to what Valkyrie has to offer, but lacks the central display.
The infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the dual-zone air conditioner, and the rear-view camera are additions that give the interior a futuristic feel.
The all-new Valhalla supercar is an essential part of the brand’s “Project Horizon” transformation plan, under which Aston Martin intends to launch more than 10 new models by 2024, including the Vanquish supercar, the V12-engined Valkyrie hypercar, and the Valhalla.
According to the British luxury car manufacturer, the high-performance plug-in hybrid car could serve as a preview of what customers can expect from its future EVs in 2025 in terms of driver engagement, visual effects, and sound.
The Pebble Beach event served as the perfect setting for the company to share an update on the progress of the 937-horsepower Valhalla supercar, which is set to come to market in the second half of 2023 and will be launched with a hybrid powertrain as a middle ground before the luxury marque completely transitions to electric vehicles.
“If we get that performance hybrid recipe right, it’s something we could see elsewhere later on in the range,” Alex Long, head of product and market strategy for Aston Martin Lagonda, said.
Valhalla is different from Aston’s current sports cars in the engine department, obviously. If the initial plan was to equip it with an Aston Martin-developed V6, the hypercar actually features a mid-mounted 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 complemented by a pair of electric motors, one on each axle, together producing 937 hp (950 PS/698 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm( of torque.
According to Aston Martin, this is enough to achieve a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time of 2.5sec, with a top speed set at 217 mph (330 kph).
During the Monterey Car Week, the Valhalla was shown for the first time with a revised driver-focused interior with F1-inspired seating arrangement and overall ergonomics, which help make the vehicle a comfortable cruiser.
The cockpit, though minimalist, is designed around the driver and includes ample creature comforts. First off, it is much larger and with more legroom than its predecessors and features two-tone black leather seats.
Valhalla’s interior sports a squared steering wheel, which looks similar to what Valkyrie has to offer, but lacks the central display.
The infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the dual-zone air conditioner, and the rear-view camera are additions that give the interior a futuristic feel.
The all-new Valhalla supercar is an essential part of the brand’s “Project Horizon” transformation plan, under which Aston Martin intends to launch more than 10 new models by 2024, including the Vanquish supercar, the V12-engined Valkyrie hypercar, and the Valhalla.