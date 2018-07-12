Aston Martin Secretly Built a Cygnet V8 for an Eccentric Car Collector

NASA Plans to Bring to Earth a Piece of Mars

Remember the Cygnet, the city car Aston Martin built by reskinning the much humbler (and otherwise cool) Toyota iQ ? Of course you do. After all, how could one forget such a silly proposal? Well, Goodwood has now returned to the matter and is ready to rewrite this page of its history, since the Brits have come up with a Cygnet V8. 12 photos



Aston Martin's Q department shoehorned the outgoing Vantage S' powertrain into the little thing, which means motivation now comes from a 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V8. And, as you'll notice in the teaser video at the bottom of the page, the voice of the thing is just as impressive as you'd expect.



Of course, the V8 required plenty of supporting mods, so the right-hand-drive chassis received a new front bulkhead, a transmission tunnel, the old Vantage's suspension (hence the wider tracks) and subframes, along with a roll cage.



Oh, and we weren't kidding above - the owner's trips won't be too long, since the machine only has a 30-liter fuel tank, housed in the luggage compartment.



Even so, the thing packs carbon fiber wheel arches, which are here to cover the new 19-inch wheels (up from 16 inches). Oh, and let's not forget the stopping hardware upgrade.



Then again, the maximum output has jumped from 98 a respectable 430 hp. Matter to a a Sportshift II paddle-gifted transmission and sending the power to the rear wheels, the engine delivers uber-cool performance.



As such, the contraption can now complete the 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds, while its top speed sits at a meaty 274 kph (170 mph).



Now, one mustn't make the mistake of believing this is just a show car. Heck, Aston Martin isn't even asking us to take its word for it. Instead, we'll all get to see the pocket bomb being thrown at the Goodwood Hillclimb this weekend.



