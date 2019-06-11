Aston Martin Reveals DB4 GT Zagato Continuation Ahead Of Le Mans World Premiere

Care to guess which is the first Zagato-bodied Aston Martin? The partnership began in 1960 with the DB4 GT Zagato, introduced in October at the London Motor Show. Almost six decades later, the two companies joined hands once again to re-create the DB4 GT Zagato as a continuation series.
Lo and behold, this is the first continuation car of 19 being made. Scheduled to debut in the flesh this weekend at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the DB4 GT Zagato is finished in Rosso Maja paintwork over Obsidian Black upholstery and Black Wilton carpets. The seats? Those are made from carbon fiber, an extremely sci-fi material for the 1960s but nonetheless common in this day and age.
As opposed to the 3.7-liter engine of the original, the continuation series levels up to a 4.7-liter powerplant based on the blueprints of the Tadek Marek inline-six. The Polish engineer also worked at Fiat, General Motors, and the Austin Motor Company. Even the V8 in the Aston Martin V8 was developed by Tadek Marek, which goes to show how much he shaped the future of Aston Martin.
Turning our attention back to the car, the exterior color has been matched to the original from Max Meyer & ICI. In terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, more than 390 horsepower are available at the tap of the loud pedal, complemented by a four-speed manual and a limited-slip differential. A roll cage and Borani wheels come standard, along with polished lips to bring the point home.
According to Aston Martin, “each car is being constructed to the highest possible quality using a blend of Sir David Brown-era old world craftsmanship and the sympathetic application of modern engineering advancements and performance enhancements.” The construction process starts with the digital body buck, and the bodywork is hand-finished from flat sheets of 1.2-mm gauge aluminum.
The Zagato follows the DB4 GT continuation series from 2017. Come 2020, the Goldfinger DB5 will come to market as a continuation car to fulfill your James Bond fantasies for the right price. Each example of the breed starts at £3.3 million including taxes.
As opposed to the 3.7-liter engine of the original, the continuation series levels up to a 4.7-liter powerplant based on the blueprints of the Tadek Marek inline-six. The Polish engineer also worked at Fiat, General Motors, and the Austin Motor Company. Even the V8 in the Aston Martin V8 was developed by Tadek Marek, which goes to show how much he shaped the future of Aston Martin.
Turning our attention back to the car, the exterior color has been matched to the original from Max Meyer & ICI. In terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, more than 390 horsepower are available at the tap of the loud pedal, complemented by a four-speed manual and a limited-slip differential. A roll cage and Borani wheels come standard, along with polished lips to bring the point home.
According to Aston Martin, “each car is being constructed to the highest possible quality using a blend of Sir David Brown-era old world craftsmanship and the sympathetic application of modern engineering advancements and performance enhancements.” The construction process starts with the digital body buck, and the bodywork is hand-finished from flat sheets of 1.2-mm gauge aluminum.
The Zagato follows the DB4 GT continuation series from 2017. Come 2020, the Goldfinger DB5 will come to market as a continuation car to fulfill your James Bond fantasies for the right price. Each example of the breed starts at £3.3 million including taxes.