Aston Martin Returns To Newport Pagnell With DB4 GT Continuation

8 Jan 2018, 16:31 UTC
Ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together for the first in a series of 25 examples of the DB4 GT Continuation. The track-only model is more than a nod to the brand’s glorious past, but marks the return to Aston Martin’s Buckinghamshire, UK-based factory in Newport Pagnell.
It’s been more than a decade since the last car – the very last example of the V12 Vanquish S Mk I - rolled off the assembly plant on Tickford Street. Before welcoming the DB4 GT Continuation, Newport Pagnell was converted to suit Aston Martin Works, the division which specializes in heritage services, including sales, spares, and restoration of classic cars.

Care to guess how much time it takes to build one DB4 GT Continuation from the first bolt to the final quality assurance test? 4,500 man hours. More to the point, it would take one worker 187.5 days to make the car, except that’s not the case over at Aston Martin. And in comparison to modern automobiles, the DB4 GT Continuation is chock-full of hand-finished details inside and out, starting with the aluminum panels.

Estimated to start at $1.9 million without even looking at the options and customization lists, this tribute to the $4 million DB4 GT from the 1960s weighs 2,706 pounds including the roll cage. In other words, this is the lightest Aston Martin you can buy at the present moment, except all 25 examples of the breed have been sold before production even started.

Combine that ridiculously low weight to a 3.7-liter straight-six reproduction of the Tarek Marek-designed original, and you’re looking at a compelling track-day car. Rated at 340 horsepower, the engine sends its goodies to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual and a limited-slip differential.

In addition to the vehicle, customers of the DB4 GT Continuation are also treated to an international track-driving program. A mouth-watering prospect, isn’t it?
