autoevolution

Aston Martin Honors James Bond with OHMSS DBS Superleggera Priced at £300,007

22 May 2019, 8:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Half a century ago, the sixth movie in the James Bond franchise was launched. Titled On Her Majesty's Secret Service, the flick marked the debut of the Aston Martin DBS as the secret agent’s car of choice.
18 photos
Aston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS SuperleggeraAston Martin OHMSS DBS Superleggera
As a means to celebrate the occasion, the British carmaker announced on Wednesday (May 22) the launch of a special edition of one of the current stars of its lineup, the DBS Superleggera, complete with all the features needed to be a proper nod to the car of decades ago. 

The exterior of the car is painted in Olive Green, the same color used on the 1969 DBS that appeared in the movie. Carbon fiber is used all around, from the splitter to the rear diffuser, while at the front a bespoke metal grille with six bright horizontal vanes is fitted, just as in the original car.

On the interior, Aston went for pure black leather with grey Alcantara accents. Red cues here and there are meant to be a reminder of the red-trimmed glovebox used by 007 to hide his telescopic-sight rifle in the original car.

Powering the On Her Majesty's Secret Service DBS Superleggera is the engine usually used in the range, namely the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 that develops 725 hp and 900 Nm of torque.

“This new DBS Superleggera will be an extremely distinguished ‘brute in a suit’, designed to capture the essence of the iconic DBS from the 1969 film but with a 5.2 liter twin-turbo V12, 715bhp engine!” said the carmaker’s CEO Andy Palmer.

Aston says deliveries of this special car will begin in the last quarter of the year. Even the price of the car is a nod to James Bond, as it has been set at £300,007.

The OHMSS DBS Superleggera is a warm-up for other James Bond-themed cars to come. The crown jewel is the much more expensive Goldfinger DB5 continuation, which will sell for £2.75 million.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service DBS Superleggera OHMSS DBSSuperleggera aston martin DBSSuperleggera aston martin james bond 007
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN Rapide AMRASTON MARTIN Rapide AMR LuxuryASTON MARTIN Rapide EASTON MARTIN Rapide E LuxuryASTON MARTIN DBS SuperleggeraASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera CoupeAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 