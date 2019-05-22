Aston Martin Honors James Bond with OHMSS DBS Superleggera Priced at £300,007

3 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets Manual Transmission and $200,000 Price Tag

As a means to celebrate the occasion, the British carmaker announced on Wednesday (May 22) the launch of a special edition of one of the current stars of its lineup, the DBS Superleggera , complete with all the features needed to be a proper nod to the car of decades ago.The exterior of the car is painted in Olive Green, the same color used on the 1969 DBS that appeared in the movie. Carbon fiber is used all around, from the splitter to the rear diffuser, while at the front a bespoke metal grille with six bright horizontal vanes is fitted, just as in the original car.On the interior, Aston went for pure black leather with grey Alcantara accents. Red cues here and there are meant to be a reminder of the red-trimmed glovebox used by 007 to hide his telescopic-sight rifle in the original car.Powering the On Her Majesty's Secret Service DBS Superleggera is the engine usually used in the range, namely the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 that develops 725 hp and 900 Nm of torque.“This new DBS Superleggera will be an extremely distinguished ‘brute in a suit’, designed to capture the essence of the iconic DBS from the 1969 film but with a 5.2 liter twin-turbo V12, 715bhp engine!” said the carmaker’s CEO Andy Palmer.Aston says deliveries of this special car will begin in the last quarter of the year. Even the price of the car is a nod to James Bond, as it has been set at £300,007.The OHMSS DBS Superleggera is a warm-up for other James Bond-themed cars to come. The crown jewel is the much more expensive Goldfinger DB5 continuation , which will sell for £2.75 million.

