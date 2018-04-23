Aston Martin Furniture Collection Shown at Salone del Mobile

What do automakers have in common with the furniture industry? Nothing really, apart for the fact that people who buy furniture also buy cars. So what better way than to advertise one’s products than by showing one’s logo wherever a big crowd of people gathers?

3 photos







The collection shown in Milan last week will be on sale starting this September, says Aston Martin. It comprises several items, including a signature sofa, a luxury sofa, coffee tables, two armchairs and a bedroom bed.



Explaining the carmaker’s foray into the wold of furniture design is Aston Martin’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman, who said the collection is a means for the brand to expand its “unique feeling of luxury through an emphasis on quality and detailed execution.”



“When you create a product that flawlessly combines design, technology and style, the result can be most rewarding,” the executive added.



Both MINI and Aston Martin plan to make something of their presence at Salone de Mobile, whereas Audi used the event only as a



Called This weekend, we got news of both MINI and Audi presenting various displays at the Salone del Mobile event in Milan, one of Europe’s biggest furniture and design events. Aston Martin , a car brand notorious for creating other, non-automotive related products for its clientele, had to be there as well. And they were, with a new furniture collection designed together with luxury interiors and accessories manufacturer Formitalia.The collection shown in Milan last week will be on sale starting this September, says Aston Martin. It comprises several items, including a signature sofa, a luxury sofa, coffee tables, two armchairs and a bedroom bed.Explaining the carmaker’s foray into the wold of furniture design is Aston Martin’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman, who said the collection is a means for the brand to expand its “unique feeling of luxury through an emphasis on quality and detailed execution.”“When you create a product that flawlessly combines design, technology and style, the result can be most rewarding,” the executive added.Both MINI and Aston Martin plan to make something of their presence at Salone de Mobile, whereas Audi used the event only as a means to showcase some of its cars. Of the three projects presented by the automakers, MINI’s is perhaps the most interesting.Called Living-Built By All , it previews the first habitable project MINI will open next year in Shanghai. According to initial details, the Chinese city will house starting 2019 a work-living concept created by MINI in converted industrial buildings. The area is said to be stretching on an area of nearly 8,000 square meters (2 acres).