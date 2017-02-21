Aston Martin Extends Red Bull Partnership With Limited-Edition Vantage S Models

With the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship
slated to kick off on March 26, it’s no wonder constructors are currently in the middle of revealing their all-new single seaters. Over in the real world, Aston Martin is capitalizing on its relationship with Red Bull Racing with not one, but two limited-run Vantage S models.
The first is dubbed V8 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Edition, whereas the second strikes a discordant note with what it hides under the hood. More specifically, the upper model prides itself on 12 blue-blooded cylinders instead of the blue-collar eight. As you can tell from the following set of photographs, the deal with these two limited-run sporty machines is, of course, the looks.
Carbon fiber this, “Red Bull Racing Formula One Team”
lettering that, deep-finish Mariana Blue paintwork, and a painted grille frame make up the majority of the visual overhaul. A pair of “Q by Aston Martin”
badges rests just below the gills, making for a way of signaling that these cars were bettered by the British automaker’s in-house personalization service.
Other than the Red Bull-inspired Mariana Blue paint finish, Aston Martin
offers two optional colors: the gloss Tungsten Silver and the satin version of Mariana Blue. As far as the interior is concerned, Red Bull headrest embroidery and a helluva lot of carbon fiber trim represent the highlights. A 12 o’clock accent stripe on the steering wheel and diamond-like quilting are on the menu too.
For that kind of customer who really wants to show off his ride, Aston Martin can convince either Max Verstappen
or Daniel Ricciardo to lay down their signatures on the final inspection and sill plaques. A legally binding agreement between parties is always a bother, but then again, that’s how the cookie crumbles in the fast-paced, breakneck world of Formula 1 racing drivers.
“Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers,”
declared Dr. Andy Palmer, chief executive officer at the British automaker and a defender of the good old manual transmission
. “I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can’t wait for it to begin.”