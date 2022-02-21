Aston Martin DBX707 Seet To Create More Than 100 New Jobs in St Athan

Aston Martin revealed the DBX707 earlier this month, and the company has decided to hire more than 100 additional technicians to handle its production. While the representatives of the brand have not specified how many orders they received in the last two weeks, it is clear that the sprockets are turning over in St. Athan, Wales.
Many of you are surely accustomed to the fact that Aston Martin is the brand from Gaydon, but the DBX is made at the company's all-new factory in St. Athan, Wales. With such a successful model launch behind them, Aston Martin will ramp up production now, and they have decided to create more employment opportunities for those who live near the factory.
The DBX is the first Welsh-built production car in almost half a century, so each new hire is important. Moreover, the people who get selected to join the legendary marque will be skilled technicians, which means that they will be compensated for their effort.
While it is not clear if another automaker will build facilities in the UK after Brexit, that is something that comes as an advantage for Aston Martin Lagonda, as there are skilled workers in the area.
For example, in Bridgend, where Ineos planned to open a factory for its Grenadier off-roader, right next to where there used to be a factory that built Ford engines. Ineos decides to build the Grenadier in France.
That plant was closed in September 2020, and over 1,000 jobs were lost at the time. Initially, over 1,644 people were employed at the site, but not all were involved in production.
It is critical to note that Bridgend is one hour away from St. Athan, but that is just one example of the fact that Wales is a region rich in history, especially in the automotive field. TVR wants to renovate a factory in the Ebbw Vale, which is also in Wales. Many analysts see the area of the UK as a promising site for vehicle manufacturing.
As usual, hiring people in factories and increasing production will also bring more jobs in what is described as supporting industry. It may involve suppliers, but it does not stop there, and such a facility leads to many other businesses thriving near a factory.
