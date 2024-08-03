Aston Martin DBX Visits Wald International's Tuning School

Have you ever looked at the Aston Martin DBX and thought it needed some aftermarket add-ons? We haven't, but then again, we'd say the same about the Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, and other similar high-riders out there.
However, certain deep-pocketed owners would beg to differ. This is why countless exotic crossovers featuring aftermarket components roam the streets all over the world and why several tuners thrive from modifying them and constantly presenting their latest projects on social media.
Case in point, meet the latest blue-blooded high-rider to have received the tuning touch. It is an Aston Martin DBX, and the company behind it is Wald International. The tuner calls it the Wald Sports Line Black Bison Edition, which is quite an intricate (and common for this tuner) name for something that doesn't boast a lot of mods.
Are you curious about what is new? Well, according to Wald International, those would be the front spoiler with ducts, side skirts, and rear diffuser. The pictured high-rider has a white paint finish, several black components, and black badging all around. It also displays the Wald and Black Bison logos on the tailgate and rides black Y-spoke alloys with visible rivets that spin around the red brake calipers.
With the DBX707 reportedly accounting for around two-thirds of the entire DBX sales last year and a whopping 90 percent so far this year, Aston Martin decided to ditch the rest of the lineup and keep this performance-focused model. For 2024, the Aston Martin DBX carries over with the same 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 motor, which transmits the power to the rear-biased AWD system through a 9sp auto.
The engine produces 707 metric horsepower – hence the name – or 697 brake horsepower and 520 kilowatts. The thrust is rated at 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque, and this model needs a little over three seconds to push to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught. Flat-out, it can do 193 mph or 311 kph, so it is one of the fastest crossovers in the market.
By comparison, the Lamborghini Urus Performante is two-tenths slower and taps out at 190 mph (306 kph), aided by its twin-turbo V8 making 657 hp (666 ps/490 kW). The Ferrari Purosangue comes with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 rated at 715 hp (725 ps/533 kW). It is equally fast to the Urus Performante to 62 mph, and has a 217 mph (250+ kph) top speed.
Wald International says these add-ons fit all versions of the Aston Martin DBX, save for the 707. And if you remember, the sporty variant is the only one that you can buy. The DBX707 performance flagship crossover was updated a few months ago, receiving new paint finishes, door handles, mirrors, and optional 23-inch wheels. It also has a new infotainment inside, several USB-C ports, smartphone integration, a revised center console, and benefits from new materials.
