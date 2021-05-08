Aston Martin DBR5 Reimagined as Two-Seat Roadster, Rocks DBS Superleggera Wheels

There are probably very few of you out there who remember the Aston Martin DBR first hand, or has witnessed the thing briefly race its way down the track on the television screen. And a look at the supposed revival we have here is sure not to make remembering it any easier.
The DBR5 comes from somewhat of a dark time in the Aston Martin history, at least as far as its racing efforts are concerned. It was born out of the need for the carmaker to come up with a better machine for its Formula 1 efforts, but it ultimately failed to do so.
Aston Martin entered Formula 1 in 1959 with its first open-wheel race car, the DBR4. This machine was the result of several years of hard work by British engineers, and was ready to race in 1957, but because of some corporate decisions it didn’t get to do so until 1959, by which time its competitors were far ahead in every respect.
That made Aston consider coming up with a lighter version that featured independent suspension and a slightly more powerful engine for the 1960 season. This is how the DBR5 was born, a car that was supposed to put Aston Martin on the Formula 1 map. It didn’t, as it too failed to achieve notable results. If anything, if the DBR4 marked Aston’s entrance in Formula 1, the DBR5 marked its exit.
Fast forward to 2021, and Aston Martin is back in one of the world’s most famous racing series, with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll. To mark this occasion, renderers from a British company called Car Lease decided to revive the DBR5, this time as a road machine.
Called just like the car it is based on, the rendered vehicle comes to the world no longer as a single-seater, open-wheel machine. Instead, it's a two seater with the wheels now tucked inside the shell, but there are no regular pieces of hardware. Instead, they were digitally borrowed from the DBS Superleggera On Her Majesty’s Secret Service special edition.
Of course, this machine will never be made by Aston, but if it did we kind of feel it would be a tad more successful than the racer it is based on.
Aston Martin entered Formula 1 in 1959 with its first open-wheel race car, the DBR4. This machine was the result of several years of hard work by British engineers, and was ready to race in 1957, but because of some corporate decisions it didn’t get to do so until 1959, by which time its competitors were far ahead in every respect.
That made Aston consider coming up with a lighter version that featured independent suspension and a slightly more powerful engine for the 1960 season. This is how the DBR5 was born, a car that was supposed to put Aston Martin on the Formula 1 map. It didn’t, as it too failed to achieve notable results. If anything, if the DBR4 marked Aston’s entrance in Formula 1, the DBR5 marked its exit.
Fast forward to 2021, and Aston Martin is back in one of the world’s most famous racing series, with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll. To mark this occasion, renderers from a British company called Car Lease decided to revive the DBR5, this time as a road machine.
Called just like the car it is based on, the rendered vehicle comes to the world no longer as a single-seater, open-wheel machine. Instead, it's a two seater with the wheels now tucked inside the shell, but there are no regular pieces of hardware. Instead, they were digitally borrowed from the DBS Superleggera On Her Majesty’s Secret Service special edition.
Of course, this machine will never be made by Aston, but if it did we kind of feel it would be a tad more successful than the racer it is based on.